"I'll use my John Lewis experience to boost Birmingham's high streets" says Tory candidate

If elected in May, Conservative West Midlands Mayor candidate Andy Street will use his retail experience to support struggling town centres

Candidates speaking at the West Midlands metro mayor hustings
Tory mayoral candidate Andy Street has pledged to use his 30 years of experience in retail as head of John Lewis to drive improvements to the region’s town centres.

If elected on May 4, the former managing director of John Lewis will create a Future High Streets Taskforce to help town centres remain vibrant and busy as they fight off the challenge from online shops.

He will support the growth of more Business Improvement Districts, already successful in many high streets throughout the city, allowing traders and retailers to club together to market areas, make improvements and host major events to attract customers and visitors.

Conservative candidate Andy said: “I know from my time running John Lewis that there is a big difference between a High Street which has received investment and is a pleasant environment to shop in, and one which has not had that level of attention.

“One of the things people keep telling me is that they are concerned about the quality of the High Streets and town centres.

“Simply, we need to have flourishing High Streets to restore pride in their areas.

“I am hugely impressed with the work that traders in Halesowen have done in coming together, forming a Business Improvement District and developing a plan of action on how to enhance their town centre.

“I really want to see more town centres take this route and am committed to using my retail knowledge to help this.

“We want High Streets with interesting independent shops as well as the brands we all know, and some of these small businesses may turn into the next John Lewis one day.”

Further proposals could see the development of free wifi hotspots in main shopping areas, railway and bus stations.

Mr Street added: “Our High Streets and town centres are the lifeblood of the local economy and a vital part of the community – as Mayor I would use my experience to help make a real difference.”

He is one of six candidates bidding to become the region’s first mayor in the election on May 4.

