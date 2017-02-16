How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

I'll run public services like I ran John Lewis says Tory mayor candidate

Former boss of retailer wants to bring worker as shareholder principles to the public sector in the West Midlands - with care services and youth employment initiatives top of his list

John Lewis MD Andy Street

Conservative West Midlands mayoral candidate Andy Street has promised to run public services like he ran John Lewis.

The candidate who was managing director of the department store chain for ten years, wants to adopt its successful worker asshareholder business model for public services to tackle youth unemployment and social care services.

Mr Street said he would use the mayoral office to promote co-operatives, mutuals and social enterprises to run key public services like transport, mental health and social care.

In the UK there are almost 7,000 co-operative businesses, contributing £34 billion to the economy each year.

The West Midlands has the largest number of social enterprises of any UK region bar London.

Mr Street said: “We need a bold new approach. We all know the case of ‘the council will sort it’ isn’t going to be enough.

“This is why I want to use my knowledge of mutuals to secure funding and deliver a new wave of mutuals and social enterprises to tackle the issues we face.”

He has proposed a mutual back-to-work provider to work on his youth employment initiative and social care co-operatives run by staff and the elderly service users.

“As managing director of John Lewis, I saw how mutuals can drive higher commitment from employees, deliver greater service and share rewards with employees.

Candidates for West Midlands Mayor: Pete Durnell (UKIP), Beverley Nielsen (Lib Dem), Sion Simon (Labour), Andy Street (Conservative) and James Burn (Green)

“There are some fantastic mutual and credit unions already in the West Midlands, for example the John Taylor Hospice in Erdington and the CitySave Credit Union.

He said the third sector, charities and not-for-profit enterprises, are also doing great work.

“I have seen first-hand the brilliant work Steps to Work in Walsall does in helping people back into work, care leavers and ex-offenders making and selling treats at Miss Macaroon, and amazing support for the homeless and rough sleepers by charity organisations like St Basil’s and Langar Aid.

“With the mayor’s clout and my experience leading Britain’s biggest co-operative, we can spread this brilliant idea.”

He is one of five candidates so far bidding to become the first West Midlands Mayor on May 4.

West Midlands Mayor candidates policies

Conservative Labour Lib Dem UKIP Green Download our app
1 of 6

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Walsall to Stourbridge trains will run again pledges mayor candidate

Marston Green station

Tory Andy Street makes congestion busting transport pledges

Most Read in News

Anna's attacker is said to have worked at a taxi firm she helped at.
  1. Regional Affairs
    500 old taxis to be forced off Birmingham streets - and drivers are not happy
  2. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham's air is so bad the European Union has waded in
  3. News
    Birmingham and Coventry universities help lead fight against child abuse
  4. Regional Affairs
    Have your say as West Midlands Mayor hustings announced
  5. Regional Affairs
    I'll run public services like I ran John Lewis says Tory mayor candidate

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Business News
    Monarch launches new routes from Birmingham
  2. Regional Affairs
    500 old taxis to be forced off Birmingham streets - and drivers are not happy
  3. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham's air is so bad the European Union has waded in
  4. Commercial Property
    Opinion: Don't call me a philistine
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Brindleyplace properties sold in £260m deal
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor