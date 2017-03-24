How we use Cookies
After four years the detailed plans for Icknield Port Loop housing are ready to be unveiled

  • Updated
  • By

The long-awaited regeneration of the 43 arce Icknield Port Loop site, one of Birmingham’s largest single development schemes, is another step nearer.

Icknield Port Loop
The first detailed plans for new housing and the site of a major swimming pool in the heart of Birmingham are set to be unveiled at a public exhibition next week.

A masterplan for 1,150 canal side homes, a shopping centre and leisure facilities was approved four years ago and only now the detailed schemes are coming through.

The run-down area off Ladywood Middleway will include a major hotel, small shopping and cafe area, canal-side improvements, a park, playground and a pub.

The first phase of the scheme will include 200 homes, commercial space, areas of open green space and reveal the location of the swimming pool - for which a separate planning application will be submitted.

Sketches of proposed Icknield Port Loop development

Development will be carried out by Places for People, Urban Splash , Birmingham City Council and the Canal and River Trust working together under the Icknield Port Loop LLP banner.

The public exhibition and consultation will be held at The H Suite (also known as The Venue and the Centennial Centre), 100 Icknield Port Road, Edgbaston B16 0AA and will be open to the public from Midday to 8pm on Monday, March 27. Plans will also be available on the www.port-loop.com website from Monday.

Urban Splash development manager Adam Willetts said: “The display will give local people an opportunity to look at the detailed design for the first phase of this transformational scheme that will combine the great heritage of the site with the latest construction methods and contemporary architecture.

Sketches of proposed Icknield Port Loop development

“The proposals will help to combat the current shortage of new homes in the local area, as well as delivering new commercial and community facilities – including a new swimming pool for the city. I would encourage anybody who lives, works or visits the area regularly to come along, see the plans for themselves, speak to the development team and leave their comments.”

Open to anybody living and working in the area, the exhibition will enable local residents, businesses and other interested parties to view the proposals, ask questions of the project team and provide feedback before a detailed planning application is submitted.

