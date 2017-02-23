HS2 work to start after final hurdle cleared

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The £50 billion high-speed rail link between Birmingham and London is due to be given Royal Assent this morning - meaning work can finally begin on its construction.

Called Royal Assent, it is the final hurdle before diggers can start the nine-year construction programme which will create a high-speed rail line between central London and Birmingham's Eastside district.

A second phase of HS2 will then connect Birmingham with the North West and Yorkshire via the East Midlands, due for completion in 2033.

The hybrid bill will become an Act of Parliament today.

The Midlands HS2 Growth Strategy, which has been adopted by the new West Midlands Combined Authority, is set to also deliver 104,000 jobs, 2,000 apprenticeships and improved accessibility, with more than two million people connected to the two HS2 station sites in Birmingham and Solihull.

The National College for High Speed Rail, which will train the next generation of high-speed rail engineers, is being built in Birmingham, close to the planned new HS2 terminal Curzon Street, and is due to open in September.

HS2 has already opened its construction headquarters in Birmingham's business district where around 1,300 people are based.

Paul Faulkner, chief executive of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said: "It's great to receive the news about Royal Assent - we can really look forward to a very exciting time now.

"There are massive benefits for the region in terms of jobs, the economy, powering regeneration at the two station sites and across the wider region."

Paul Thandi, chief executive of NEC Group which will neighbour the new HS2 station in Solihull, added: "Royal Assent for phase one is a hugely significant milestone and transitions HS2 from a possibility to a reality.

"HS2 puts the West Midlands at the heart of the new high-speed network.

"It will improve connections between our major cities and regions and will release capacity on existing railways while simultaneously providing our supply chain with significant opportunities, generating jobs, skills and economic growth.

"By building the infrastructure to allow fast and dependable travel, we can do business more effectively across the UK, Europe and beyond which is essential for NEC Group venues and services, in addition to wider UK plc."