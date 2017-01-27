HS2 unveils new chief executive

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

HS2 has appointed a new chief executive to lead the delivery of the Government's £55.7 billion high-speed rail line between Birmingham and London.

Mark Thurston has experience of working on both the 2012 Olympics and also the £15 billion Crossrail project in London.

He replaces Simon Kirby who announced last year that he was leaving the post to join Rolls-Royce.

Mr Thurston began his career in the rail industry more than 30 years ago as an apprentice with Transport for London before fulfilling a series of roles with infrastructure companies The Nichols Group and Metronet.

He has been with civil engineering group CH2M since 2008, during which time he has worked on both the London 2012 Olympics and Crossrail.

His appointment comes after a five-month global search which reviewed around 20 potential candidates working on projects in Australia, Asia, the US and UK.

Based in the city's Colmore Business District, HS2 is the company set up by the Government to deliver the new high-speed rail which is due to open in Birmingham in 2026.

HS2/PA Wire Mark Thurston will take over at HS2 in the spring

Later phases will see the line travel to the East Midlands, Yorkshire, Cheshire and the North West by 2033.

HS2 chairman David Higgins said: "Mark not only knows the UK rail industry from the bottom up but has worked for organisations operating at the highest level globally.

"His grasp of how to manage the transition from page to reality makes him not only the right person to take over at HS2 as we are on the verge of Royal Assent but also to see it through the years leading up to the first train being commissioned.

"The challenge is huge, in terms of the task and time scale, but the board believes Mark has the knowledge, experience and leadership qualities to deliver the project within the budget we have been given and to do so in a way that recognises our responsibility both to Parliament and the communities in which we will be operating."

Mr Thurston will start in the spring.

He said: "HS2 is arguably the most important investment in infrastructure in the UK for a generation, which will serve businesses and communities across much of the country.

"I am looking forward to leading the HS2 team and its partners to deliver a railway that will transform connectivity between our major cities and regions."