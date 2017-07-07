HS2 wins approval for revamp of world's oldest railway terminus in Birmingham

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The HS2 rail company has been given the green light to restore Birmingham’s crumbling Curzon Street station into a cafe, exhibition space and offices.

The 180-year-old Grade I-listed station building, which is the oldest surviving railway terminal in the world, has been derelict for years - but will now be restored in what is the first major investment by HS2 in the city.

Planning committee member Peter Douglas Osborn (Cons, Weoley) welcomed the development said: “This is not just a treasure for Birmingham, but a national treasure. It’s a gem.”

The future of the building, which was constructed in 1838, had been in doubt until it was included in the wider plans for the new HS2 station at Curzon Street.

Publicity Picture How Curzon Street Station could look after HS2

It will become a visitor centre and education hub which will be shared by Historic England, Birmingham City University and HS2 Ltd. Ownership of the building will be retained by Birmingham City Council.

The university will take over the first floor as a creative business centre and the second floor will become a new office for Historic England. Finally HS2 will use the ground floor exhibition space to display progress on the new high speed rail line which is due to be completed in 2026.

Following planning permission work will begin on the conversion in November and is due to be completed next summer. After that work is set to begin on the seven-platform station alongside.

HS2 programme director Mike Lyons said: “The arrival of HS2 is driving growth and regeneration right across the Midlands and it’s fitting that we are playing a leading role in restoring the oldest railway terminus in the world whilst simultaneously revolutionising rail travel for future generations on the very same spot.

Curzon Street Station, the original Birmingham passenger station, circa 1920.

“Redeveloping the former Curzon Street station building was never part of HS2’s remit, but we committed to working with Historic England, Birmingham City University and Birmingham City Council to try and make it happen.”

Council leader John Clancy said it will link Birmingham’s ‘illustrious railway past with its bright future’.

Veryan Heal of Historic England added: “Curzon Street Station was at the cutting edge of railway technology in the 1830s and it will be playing a cutting edge role again – at the centre of a new railway fit for the twenty-first century. This amazing building was the world’s first mainline passenger railway connected to London and today it still represents the civic pride and ambition of the city of Birmingham.”

The original Curzon Street station was designed by Philip Hardwick, the London-born architect synonymous with railway stations and warehouses, and matches his other famous work, Doric Arch at Euston Square.