The extent to which local taxpayers will be expected to cover a huge funding gap caused by government cuts to councils is laid bare today.

Communities secretary Sajid Javid yesterday revealed how much money councils - who have already seen their budgets slashed by more than a quarter since 2010 - could expect to get in coming years.

The headline figure was that councils in England would have combined “spending power” of £45.6bn in 2019-20 - up from £43.7bn in 2016-17.

But analysis of the small print shows any planned increases are to be entirely funded by council tax hikes.

The government is assuming council tax will rise from £23.2bn in 2016-17 to an eye-watering £28.0bn in 2019-20.

That assumed council tax increase - of £4.8bn - suggests the overall £1.9bn increase in “spending power” will include £2.9bn of CUTS to other sources of income.

“Spending power” is a figure introduced by the Conservative government to reflect the total amounts councils have to spend, including grants from the Treasury and local sources of income, like council tax and charges.

Britain’s largest council, Birmingham, has been told it’s overall “spending power” will go up from £868.9 million in 2016-17 to £888.6 million by 2019-20.

That is an increase of £20 million - but it relies on the government assuming a hike of £60 million in predicted council tax income from £287.9 million a year to £347.7 million a year over the same period.

Coventry’s “spending power” will go up by £11 million, the government says - but that depends on council tax rising by £25.7 million. Walsall’s “spending power” will rise by £12.9 million - but only if council tax goes up by £25.5 million.

Solihull’s £7.4 million increase in “spending power” depends on council tax rises of £18.4 million, while Wolverhampton’s “spending power” rise of £9 million comes with an expected council tax rise of £19.2 million.

In Dudley, “spending power” is set to rise by £11 million, and council tax by £20.9 million; in Sandwell, “spending power” by £10.3 million and council tax by £18.7 million.

In other words, the government gets to announce that councils will have more money - but it will be true only if those councils force local residents to stump up the missing cash.

Overall, the changes will mean that council tax accounts for 55.7% of English councils’ total “spending power” in 2019-20, up from 53.2% in 2016-17.

Councils previously had to hold a referendum if they wished to increase council tax by more than two per cent in a year.

That has been pushed up to three per cent.

Councils responsible for social care have the power to raise tax by an additional three per cent to pay for those duties.

That could see council tax rises of up to six per cent a year, without a local referendum, in many parts of the UK.

Mr Javid said the settlement would give councils “greater control over the money they raise to address local needs”.

He added: “This strikes a balance between giving councils the ability to make decisions to meet pressures and ensure that our most vulnerable in society get the support they need while protecting residents against excessive council tax bill rises.”

The government estimates do NOT include the effects of a new reform allowing some councils - including those in the West Midlands - to retain local business rates.

Under the old system, business rates were collected locally but then passed to the Treasury, which then spread out the proceeds around the country.

The new system means selected pilot councils will keep the money they raise to spend on local priorities.