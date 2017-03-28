How West Midlands councils are paying millions in pothole compensation

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Councils in the West Midlands paid out £7.9m in compensation for damage caused by their roads, even though a pothole is currently filled every three minutes.

In the West Midlands, 208,000 potholes were filled in 2016/17, an average of one every two minutes and 32 seconds, according to the latest results of the Annual Local Authority Road Maintenance (ALARM) survey, produced by the Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA).

In 2016/17, councils across the West Midlands said they paid out £7.9m in compensation to road users due to poor road conditions.

The average number of claims received by local authorities in England and Wales for damage to persons or vehicles due to poor road condition is 204, of which around 70% relate specifically to potholes.

According to the AIA, taking into account the lifespan of particular materials, the type of road and the level and nature of its traffic, the recommended frequency of road resurfacing is between 10 and 20 years - in the West Midlands, the average time before a road is resurfaced is 66 years, the longest average of any region in England and Wales.

The survey also asked highways departments to estimate how much it would cost to bring their road networks up to scratch (assuming that they had the resources in place to make it practical to do so as a one-off project).

Based on responses to the survey from local authorities, it was estimated councils in the West Midlands would need £1.25bn, or an average of £96.3m each, to clear the backlog.

If adequate funding and resources were in place to get roads back into a reasonable condition, highway departments reported that the estimated amount of time required to carry out such work would be around nine years.

The average budget shortfall, the difference between the annual budget that highway departments calculate they require to keep the carriageway in reasonable order and the actual budget they receive, per council in the region was £5m.

Across England and Wales, councils filled 1.75m potholes in 2016/17, according to the latest results of the ALARM survey. This was down 20% from the 2.19m filled in 2015/16.

The AIA said the cumulative effect of an ageing network, decades of underfunding, increased traffic and wetter winters has led to around one in six local roads (17%) reported as being in poor structural condition, with less than five years of life remaining before they will need to be repaired, or potentially closed..

The ALARM survey, now in its 22nd year, reports local authorities need more than £12 billion to bring the network up to scratch – a figure that has remained largely unchanged for four years – and the gap between the amount they received this year and the amount they say they need to keep the carriageway in reasonable order is almost £730 million.

Alan Mackenzie, chairman of the AIA, said: “Local authority highway teams do not have enough resources to arrest the terminal decline in the condition of our local roads and the network is not resilient enough to meet the challenges ahead.

“Despite this, the efficiencies they have achieved in recent years through adopting an asset management approach should be applauded.

“Working smarter, greater collaboration and improved communication are all contributing to their ability to do more with less – though of course there will come a point when there are no further efficiency savings to be found.”

A large number of local authorities have also been hit with unforeseen costs (England: 43%; London: 53%; Wales: 56%), primarily as a result of structural failures caused by adverse weather and increased traffic, which have put additional pressure on resources.

“Almost all journeys begin and end on a local road and we all rely on them every day,” said Mr Mackenzie.

“They represent an asset worth in excess of £400 billion but, at present, less than one per cent of their value is being spent annually on maintenance.

“Potholes are a symptom of poorly maintained roads and can have a serious effect on road users but spending money fixing them in isolation, although essential, is wasteful. The most efficient way to deal with our crumbling roads is to fix them properly and stop potholes forming in the first place.

“It is time we had a rethink about the future funding of our roads otherwise we will end up with a network that is just not fit for purpose.”

The ALARM survey 2017 was completed by 63 per cent of authorities responsible for roads in England and Wales and was carried out during January and February 2017.