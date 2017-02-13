How we use Cookies
How do I stand for West Midlands Mayor

Find out what you need to do get your name on the ballot paper

There's a lot of form filling, a huge deposit to conjure up and a fairly clean criminal record to even pass the basic legal hurdles.

Then there's a campaign to run against some well-oiled political party machines - leaflets to publish, doors to knock, rallies to attend and hustings with the rivals.

Find out below if you have what it takes to contest the election on Thursday, May 4.

1. You need to hand over £5,000

Money

This is the deposit which you get back if you secure at least five per cent of the vote. This is to discourage frivolous candidates.

2. You need 98 registered voters - from Wolverhampton to Coventry to nominate you

The Hare and Hounds Pub in Kings Heath when UB40 visited in October 2011

This includes ten from each of the seven boroughs taking part in the election - so you can't just pass the form round the pub

3. You need to be 18 or over on the date of nomination

4. You need to be a UK citizen (some Commonwealth and EU citizens are also eligible)

5. You need to either be registered to vote, own property, work or live in the West Midlands metropolitan area for 12 months before the election

Ross Jukes / Flickr

The Metropolitan area, which is taking part in the vote is Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton boroughs.

6. You need to get your application form in by April 4 to make it on the ballot paper

7. You CANNOT stand if you work for a member council or are employed in a politically restricted public service job

Council binmen can't stand

8. You CANNOT stand if you are bankrupt or have had a prison sentence of three months or more in the last five years

9. You are barred if you have been disqualified for election offences

Counting votes

If you've been involved in vote fraud, dodgy donations or corrupt electoral practices in the last three to five years forget being a candidate.

10. You don't have to have a campaign team and war chest - but it is a huge advantage

Newspapers published by Conservative West Midlands Mayor candidate Andy Street

Publicity material like the Tory campaign mailshots above don't come cheap. It also helps to have an army of campaigners - like the 20,000 strong Labour Party membership, to deliver them, knock doors and make you look popular.

