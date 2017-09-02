The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New images have been released showing how the Midland Metro tram extension in Edgbaston will look.

The CGIs (below) show the proposed terminal of the line outside office block 54 Hagley Road close to Five Ways island Morrisons supermarket.

There is also a new map showing the exact locations of the five additional stops which will make up the latest phase of the tram extension running from New Street station to Hagley Road.

The Department for Transport announced on Friday it was adding almost £60 million to the budget to help fund the £149 million, 1.2-mile extension.

This section will run from New Street station, past Town Hall Birmingham and on to Centenary Square before heading along Broad Street and under Five Ways island.

The new stops will be at Town Hall, Centenary Square, opposite Brindleyplace on the corner of Granville Street, outside the Cineworld cinema and then terminating at 54 Hagley Road.

It has previously been rumoured that further phases of the network would continue west along Hagley Road but no solid details have ever been formally announced about this.

Preliminary ground works started earlier this year and the Edgbaston extension is due to be up and running by spring 2021.