How much will the West Midlands mayor earn?

The issue of pay for the new person at the top of West Midlands politics remains a mystery.

And the candidates will not find out for certain until March 17 - just two weeks before the deadline for nominations.

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has appointed an Independent Remuneration Panel - no councillors or politicians allowed - to come up with a figure. This will then be put to the WMCA board for approval.

Figures previously suggested have varied from £40,000 to £100,000 a year.

The chief executive of Wolverhampton City Council, Keith Ireland is reported to have told business leaders it could be as low as £40,000 - especially as to begin with the mayor's powers are limited.

For comparison the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson, who covers the same West Midlands area, is paid £100,000 per year.

A Member of Parliament is paid £74,962 and a Member of the European Parliament gets about £79,000. Labour candidate Sion Simon is currently a Euro-MP.

The leader of Birmingham City Council, the largest of the combined authority members and a possible deputy mayor, is paid £50,000 on top of his £16,000 councillor's salary.