How much will the West Midlands mayor earn?

Salary to be set by an independent panel

The issue of pay for the new person at the top of West Midlands politics remains a mystery.

And the candidates will not find out for certain until March 17 - just two weeks before the deadline for nominations.

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has appointed an Independent Remuneration Panel - no councillors or politicians allowed - to come up with a figure. This will then be put to the WMCA board for approval.

Figures previously suggested have varied from £40,000 to £100,000 a year.

The chief executive of Wolverhampton City Council, Keith Ireland is reported to have told business leaders it could be as low as £40,000 - especially as to begin with the mayor's powers are limited.

For comparison the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson, who covers the same West Midlands area, is paid £100,000 per year.

A Member of Parliament is paid £74,962 and a Member of the European Parliament gets about £79,000. Labour candidate Sion Simon is currently a Euro-MP.

The leader of Birmingham City Council, the largest of the combined authority members and a possible deputy mayor, is paid £50,000 on top of his £16,000 councillor's salary.

Candidates for West Midlands Mayor: James Burn (Green), Pete Durnell (UKIP), Beverley Nielsen (Lib Dem), Sion Simon (Lab) and Andy Street (Cons)

