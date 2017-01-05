How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

This is how much owning a house in the West Midlands has boosted your salary

  • Updated
  • By

The figures emerged as a leading think-tank warned Britain’s wealth gap would be passed down the generations

Expensive places in Birmingham
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

The average property-owner in rich parts of the West Midlands has made the equivalent of nearly £7,000 a year since 1995 - after inflation - simply by owning a house or flat.

The figures emerged as a leading think-tank warned Britain’s wealth gap would be passed down the generations because the children of those with homes would be so much better off than the children of those without.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said more than half of those likely to secure an inheritance of £250,000 or more already had incomes in the top 20 per cent of the population.

And analysis of Land Registry figures shows that property-price inflation over the past two decades has been greatest in areas where houses were already most expensive.

In Solihull, the average property price in January 1995 was £69,826. That had rocketed to £267,137 by October 2016, the latest figures available.

flickr / Damien Walmsley

If prices had risen in line with inflation, they would stand at £125,686.

That works out as a profit of £141,452 after inflation has been taken into account - or £6,736 income a year on top of whatever salary the property-owner might have had.

By contrast in Birmingham the figure is £3,954 a year, in Dudley £3,214, in Sandwell £3,117, in Walsall £3,034, and in Wolverhampton just £2,819.

House prices
House prices

Across England as a whole, property owners have seen their income boosted by £6,519 a year after inflation since 1995.

In Wales it has been a much more modest £3,303.

The lowest ‘salary boost’ has been in Burnley in the north west, where it stands at just 1,099 a year.

The highest - of an astonishing £41,823 a year - was in Kensington and Chelsea in West London.

Image Hyperlink Example

Birmingham Mail App
Birmingham Mail App
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

The most expensive streets in Birmingham

Every region in the UK now has a million pound street - here’s the most expensive in Birmingham

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Why the demolition of this building has been called a crime against Birmingham
  2. Regional Affairs
    This is how much owning a house in the West Midlands has boosted your salary
  3. Regional Affairs
    Anger as Trojan Horse whistleblowers face being exposed to plotters
  4. Regional Affairs
    Why Snow Hill Midland Metro stop is getting a new name
  5. Regional Affairs
    Union stalls release of Trojan Horse whistleblowers details

Most Recent

Trojan Horse investigation

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Regional Affairs
    Why the demolition of this building has been called a crime against Birmingham
  2. Commercial Property
    Watch: Central Library demolition in 90 seconds in new timelapse footage
  3. Commercial Property
    Birmingham student block sold for £13m
  4. Commercial Property
    Why plans for a huge Black Country garden city have been snubbed
  5. Food & Drink
    Pop star to open speakeasy gin bar in Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor