This is how much owning a house in the West Midlands has boosted your salary

The average property-owner in rich parts of the West Midlands has made the equivalent of nearly £7,000 a year since 1995 - after inflation - simply by owning a house or flat.

The figures emerged as a leading think-tank warned Britain’s wealth gap would be passed down the generations because the children of those with homes would be so much better off than the children of those without.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said more than half of those likely to secure an inheritance of £250,000 or more already had incomes in the top 20 per cent of the population.

And analysis of Land Registry figures shows that property-price inflation over the past two decades has been greatest in areas where houses were already most expensive.

In Solihull, the average property price in January 1995 was £69,826. That had rocketed to £267,137 by October 2016, the latest figures available.

If prices had risen in line with inflation, they would stand at £125,686.

That works out as a profit of £141,452 after inflation has been taken into account - or £6,736 income a year on top of whatever salary the property-owner might have had.

By contrast in Birmingham the figure is £3,954 a year, in Dudley £3,214, in Sandwell £3,117, in Walsall £3,034, and in Wolverhampton just £2,819.

Across England as a whole, property owners have seen their income boosted by £6,519 a year after inflation since 1995.

In Wales it has been a much more modest £3,303.

The lowest ‘salary boost’ has been in Burnley in the north west, where it stands at just 1,099 a year.

The highest - of an astonishing £41,823 a year - was in Kensington and Chelsea in West London.

