How much does it cost to host the Commonwealth Games?

Birmingham has stayed silent on how much the Commonwealth Games would cost the city but Liverpool has revealed its likely cost.

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson has proudly proclaimed that hosting the Games would cost £672 million.

Of that amount, local taxpayers on Merseyside will have to stump up around £137 million.

However, while Brummie politicians have kept their powder dry, they say our bill would be lower.

The difference is the Liverpool bid includes a fancy new ‘floating swimming pool’ in the city’s docks.

Then there’s the building of a brand new stadium for Premier League side Everton FC , which would be adapted to host athletics.

Inspectors have just spent a couple of days looking round the city, and will move on to Birmingham next week.

Both cities are bidding to stage the 2022 Games after original host Durban dropped out.

But there’s a world of difference between the two UK bids, not least because Birmingham had already been preparing to secure the 2026 Games.

As the city’s planning was already advanced, and because Birmingham already has 90 per cent of the venues needed, it is in a good position.

The #BrumBid2022 is based mainly on existing venues being adapted or upgraded, including the Alexander Stadium. It will cost less than having to build facilities from scratch, and run less risk of being built late or over budget.

Unlike its big city rivals, Birmingham’s bid committee is keeping its potential costs under wraps until the Commonwealth Games authorities have visited the city.

However, figures revealed by Mayor Anderson to the Liverpool Echo , as well as the finance for the Glasgow Games in 2014, show how funding works.

Liverpool estimates that hosting the games would cost £672 million, of which some £547 million is expected to come from the public sector.

The split of public funding is three-quarters from Government and a quarter from local sources. In Liverpool’s case, the local council would have to find £137 million.

As Mayor Anderson argues, the transport upgrades, sporting facilities and new houses will kick-start more development and create jobs and business opportunities.

Increased business rates and tax revenue over many years from these will eventually more than cover the one-off costs of the Games. Anderson says that one of the city’s major dockside regeneration projects, Liverpool Waters, could be delivered way ahead of its 25- to 30-year schedule as a result, bringing in taxes and jobs sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, the 2014 Games in Glasgow cost £543 million, of which £424.5 million was taxpayer-funded, most it through the Scottish Parliament.

It was actually delivered £37 million under budget due to higher- than-anticipated ticket and sponsorship revenue.

With little financial information forthcoming about the Birmingham bid, we have, at this stage, to make assumptions.

#BrumBid2022 Gymnastics at the Barclaycard Arena

Firstly, it is likely to be substantially cheaper that Liverpool’s bid due to the high level of existing facilities.

Secondly, Games investment is a one-off capital cost so won’t impact on revenue spending on things such as social care, emptying bins and sweeping streets.

The Birmingham bid also has the backing of the business investment group the Local Enterprise Partnership and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street , who have access to investment funds for transport and economic growth, which could be attached to the Games.

The city council also has a strong track record in getting private developers to invest in new housing projects, such as the proposed athletes village at Perry Barr.

Neighbouring Sandwell Council has confirmed it has access to Sport England funding for a new swimming pool, which could be upgraded to a Commonwealth Games Aquatics Centre.

Whatever happens, the vast majority of the money – somewhere in the region of £400 million – has been set aside by the Government for the winning city.

It is better for us all that Birmingham secures this rather than its rivals.