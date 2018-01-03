The video will start in 8 Cancel

Our political leaders are often accused of being out of touch and coining it in while being paid a fortune for cushy jobs.

But how much do they really earn?

And is it worth submitting yourself to public election every four to five years?

In the case of both the West Midlands Mayor and the city councillor jobs the pay is investigated and a recommended made by a group of citizens called an independent remuneration panel. More often than not their view is accepted.

1. West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson £100,000

The police commissioner salaries are set by Government

2. West Midlands Mayor Andy Street £79,000

The crime commissioner and mayor jobs are set to merge after the 2020 election and so the salaries could change. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham who does both jobs is paid £110,000, but donated 15 per cent to a homelessness charity.

3. MPs and MEPs £74,962

Birmingham has ten MPs and shares seven MEPs with the rest of the West Midlands

4. Birmingham City Council Leader Ian Ward £66,267

Like all councillors the Labour leader has a £16,267 basic allowance. As leader he is topped up with £50,000. This has reduced in recent years. In 2010 former leader Mike Whitby was given a £55,000 top up taking his total pay to over £70,000.

5. City Council deputy leader Brigid Jones £56,267

As above this is the general allowance with a £40,000 top up.

6. City Council cabinet member £41,267

There are eight cabinet members running a variety of services and departments including education, health and social care and housing. They get £25,000 on top of their councillor's pay.

7. Leader of the opposition Robert Alden £28,767

He leads the Conservatives, the second largest political group in Birmingham. The Lib Dem leader Jon Hunt gets £21,267. There are also smaller top up allowances for shadow cabinet members.

8. £21,267 to £31,267 for chairing a city wide Birmingham City Council committee

The councillors who chair the influential planning and licensing committees - Mike Sharpe and Barbara Dring get the higher figure.

There are five scrutiny committee chairmen and women covering housing, health, corporate governance, economy and transport and children and eduction are in the middle.

The four assistant leaders, who have temporary appointment which may be scrapped in May, are paid £26,267.

While chairmen of the audit and charities committees get the lower fee.

9. Ten district committee chairmen and women £23,767

These are the people who look after local services in each part of the city from Edgbaston to Yardley.

10. City Councillors £16,267

This basic allowance is paid to all Birmingham City Councillors - it assumes three days a week working as community advocates. Some have other work, but many also say they have to give up work or cut their hours to