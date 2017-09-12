Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MPs have voted in favour of the Government's Brexit Bill following a long House of Commons debate which continued late into the night.

They backed the European Union (Withdrawal Bill), also known as the Great Repeal Bill, by 326 votes in favour and 290 votes agains. The result of the vote was announced at a quarter past midnight.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordered his MPs to vote against the Bill. Labour says it backs Brexit, following the 2016 EU referendum, but is worried because the Bill gives Government Ministers the power to change some laws without consulting Parliament.

However, Mr Corbyn faced a small rebellion from seven Brexit-supporting Labour MPs who ignored his orders and backed the legislation anyway.

A number of Conservative MPs are also worried that the Bill gives too many powers to the Government. But Tories voted for it, and none of them voted against.

Some Tories will try to make changes to the Bill when it returns to the House of Commons for more debates in the future.

Liberal Democrats voted against the Bill. So did the SNP, Welsh party Plaid Cymru and the one Green MP.

How did your MP vote? You can search our handy widget by name or constituency to find out:

Who were the Labour rebels?

These are the Labour MPs who defied orders from Jeremy Corbyn and voted in favour of the Bill:

Ronnie Campbell

Frank Field

Kate Hoey

Kelvin Hopkins

John Mann

Dennis Skinner

Graham Stringer

In addition, records show 14 Labour MPs did not vote.

Of these, some are said to have been deliberate abstentions. Those include Caroline Flint.

What does the legislation do?

The European Union (Withdrawal Bill) prevents EU institutions from having any authority in the UK after Brexit.

It means EU laws can no longer be enforced here.

But it also makes existing EU laws part of UK law.

The Government says this is necessary because otherwise there would suddenly be huge gaps in UK law on the day that Brexit takes place. For example, some regulations which affect workers' rights or consumer protection come from the EU.

The difference will be that the UK Parliament will now be able to abolish or change those laws over time, if the MPs we vote for choose to do so.

Why is it so controversial?

Most MPs say we need something like the European Union (Withdrawal Bill). That includes most Labour MPs.

But they are concerned because the Bill also gives Government Ministers the power to change EU laws as they are incorporated into UK law - without consulting Parliament.

Birmingham Northfield MP Richard Burden explained his concerns when he spoke during the debate on the Bill.

The Labour MP said: "The majority of my constituents who voted in the referendum voted to leave the European Union.

"Out of respect for them, I also voted to trigger article 50 earlier this year, but neither the people of Birmingham, Northfield, nor those anyone anywhere else in this country, were ever asked about, or voted for, the kind of ministerial power grab that the contents of the Bill represent."