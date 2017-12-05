The video will start in 8 Cancel

Be careful where you park your car in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police has launched a new crackdown on motorists parking their vehicles dangerously and inconsiderately.

On December 4, traffic police prosecuted 86 drivers for bad parking.

And now the operation is going to stretch across the whole of the West Midlands.

The campaign, which launched on Monday, saw officers from the Road Harm Reduction Team hand fines to 86 people, tow one car away for causing a hazard at a junction, and issue warning letters telling inconsiderate motorists they risked prosecution if they didn’t brush-up their parking habits.

Officers are on the lookout for vehicles ramped up onto pavements, causing traffic obstructions or parked hazardously at junctions.

A driver was fined after their BMW was found parked on a pavement near a bus shelter and a van ramped up on a pavement beside yellow lines near a school led to a prosecution too.

A taxi driver was also prosecuted for parking on a pavement near a road junction.

Drivers are being warned they face a fine if a double pushchair or wheelchair cannot pass their car on the pavement with ease.

And motorists risk their cars being towed if they cannot be traced by the police.

PC Mark Hodson said: “When we find vehicles in a dangerous position and cannot trace the driver, we will remove the vehicle and the owner will be liable to pay for the recovery in addition to a fine.

“We plan to train up neighbourhood police teams across the West Midlands so they can run dangerous parking operations themselves locally. These offences can be detected, evidenced and prosecuted in just 30 minutes in the street.

“PCSOs will also be educating motorists and handing out warning leaflets in addition to the enforcement activity.

“We just want people to change their habits, park sensibly and legally, and by doing so cut the number of serious collisions on our roads.”

Police teamed up with traffic wardens and a camera enforcement unit from Birmingham City Council on the operation in streets, especially around schools, and busy thoroughfares in Washwood Heath, Alum Rock, Ward End and Saltley.

The intelligence-led operation was prompted by members of the public who had notified neighbourhood policing teams and the local authority about repeat parking offenders causing concern in their communities.

Drivers caught parking badly could be fined £100 and receive three points on their licence – although section 22 of the Road Traffic Act states that fines can go up to £1,000.

This includes parking wholly on the pavements.

PC Hodson added: “We’re hearing from parents with pushchairs and people who rely on mobility scooters to get around who are being forced into the road because cars are parked on pavements.

“And we often see cars pretty much dumped at junctions that obstruct other drivers’ views and increase the chances of collisions occurring.

“This kind of behaviour isn’t just a nuisance – it can have fatal consequences and we’re determined to show motorists that it’s not acceptable.”