Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost 80 per cent of people do not believe the streets of Birmingham are a safe place to cycle and many want to see facilities improved according to a new report.

The Bike Life 2017 report, but cycling charity Sustrans and Birmingham City Council, also reveals that two thirds of people support segregated cycle lanes, such as those cycle superhighways planned for the A34 Walsall Road and A38 Bristol Road.

The ICM poll of 1,100 people took place in the summer, before the shocking death of cyclist Dr Suzanna Bull on Pershore Road last month. The fatal crash sparked a petition demanding cycle safety improvement.

Dene Stevens, Sustrans Bike Life Project Manager, said: “It was not only upsetting but a reminder of how hazardous it can be. We would hope it would focus a few minds on how to make cycling a safe choice for people.”

The Bikelife poll reveals that safety was already a key concern for people - particularly the 35 per cent who do not currently ride, but would like to.

(Image: Jonathan Bewley)

Only 22 per cent, less than a quarter, thought cycle safety is good in Birmingham, and that plummets to 16 per cent for children’s cycle safety.

Mr Stevens added: “Bike Life 2017 shows there’s a strong appetite for cycling in Birmingham. It provides yet more evidence that people want national and local government to work together, investing in improved safety with more dedicated spaces for cycling.”

81 per cent of people support more investment in cycling and will be pleased that a range of politicians, including West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, have pledged to move towards a target of spending £10 per person on cycling throughout the region.

The city council has been using its £23 million Birmingham Cycle Revolution grant to upgrade cycle tracks, install cycle racks, offer training and even 4,000 free bikes to encourage more use.

Next year will see the first two segregated cycle lanes, as opposed to those painted on the road surface, installed at Bristol Road and Walsall Road.

Progress has been made with now 19.5 million trips made by bike each year with cyclists accounting for 14,462 less cars on the road each day - enough to cause a tailback of 43 miles.

Birmingham City Council’s cabinet member for roads Stewart Stacey said: “We’ve got to win over those not yet cycling by offering better facilities on our roads if we want our city to be less congested, greener, safer and healthier.”

(Image: Jonathan Bewley)

Key findings: