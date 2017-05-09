How Jeremy Corbyn feud lost Labour the West Midlands mayoral election

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A fight has broken out inside the Labour Party after support for mayoral candidate Siôn Simon collapsed to hand his Conservative rival Andy Street a narrow victory.

Labour Party factionalism, trade union in-fighting, a lack of enthusiasm from councillors and MPs and a poor support from the London party are all being blamed for the shock defeat by less than one per cent of the vote.

The poor show means that, in 12 months, the Labour Party had turned a 130,000 majority in the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner election into a 3,766 vote loss in the first mayoral vote.

The Conservatives are enjoying all-time-high poll ratings, had a credible high-profile candidate in Andy Street and the backing of a well-targeted £1 million campaign fund. But this does not explain the dramatic turnaround, a swing of 10.5 per cent.

With a general election campaign in full swing, and many Labour seats under attack, members have not openly entered into a period of blood letting - but behind the scenes they are seething - partly because the margin was so small.

Birmingham Mail Andy Street and Sion Simon hear the result

Mr Simon's campaign team has laid the blame firmly at the national party and Jeremy Corbyn's leadership - saying support and campaign finance was in short supply.

Mr Simon himself said he also found himself arguing over Mr Corbyn's unpopular views on defence and foreign policy rather than talking about local issues like housing and transport.

Former Birmingham councillor Andy Howell has stated the campaign only received 25 per cent of the funds it felt it needed to fight the campaign - this included the refusal of a promised £10,000 donation from the Unite union in a row over Mr Simon's close ties to union leadership candidate Gerard Coyne.

They say only late on did full funding become available and by that time it was too late and strict spending limits were in force.

In a blog post, Mr Howell tells how all campaign efforts were diverted to the Stoke by-election for much of February and throughout there was a lack of enthusiasm from a number of MPs and councillors to get out in support of Mr Simon's campaign - with them refusing to deliver leaflets, bang the drum and knock doors for the candidate.

Parliamentary records reveal that Conservative MPs mentioned Mr Street 31 times since he emerged as candidate last autumn.

Among those praising him were the Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor Phillip Hammond as well as West Midlands MPs.

By comparison, Mr Simon only received two name-checks in Parliament - from Walsall South MP Valerie Vaz and Oldham MP Jim McMahon.

While a mention in the House of Commons is by no means a vote-winner, it demonstrates the degree of enthusiasm from fellow politicians.

But Mr Corbyn's supporters have been unimpressed with Mr Simon's campaign, claiming he did not work hard enough and did little to inspire the core Labour supporters to go out and vote.

Certainly, turnout in staunch Labour areas like Washwood Heath was low. They say it was only late on that he realised he may not win.

There are rumours that Mr Corbyn himself wrote to the campaign team, urging Mr Simon to up his game and offering his support - but this was rebuffed.

"Corbyn would have delivered those four thousand votes, but Sion Simon didn't think he needed his help,” said a Corbyn supporter.

Whichever side of the row you are on, one thing they agree on is that, as Andy Howell concluded: “The party's dysfunctionality is proving to be fatal.”