Families and residents who are looking to get fit and active are being urged to apply for one of 2,000 free bikes being handed to citizens.

A new batch of bright orange Raleigh bicycles are on offer through the ongoing Big Birmingham Bikes scheme - and priority will be given to people in deprived areas.

Over the last two years 3,500 free bikes have been given away by the city council and according to official data have cycled an incredible 300,000 miles on them.

Those taking on a bike are required to update the scheme’s organisers on their activity - either via a smart phone app or by attending regular activities - they should be using them at least every week.

(Image: Darren Quinton)

The Big Birmingham bikes scheme is part of the wider £24 million Birmingham Cycle Revolution project which has seen cycle paths upgraded, activities and training schems launched and will shortly see new lanes created on major routes such as the A34 Birchfield Road and A38 Bristol Road.

Families from the most deprived parts of the city will be given priority, as will those with medical conditions who will benefit from increased activity.

They will also need to meet a series of criteria including basic cycling ability, maintenance knowledge, council leisure centre membership and agree to use it.

Under 16s are not able to apply, but a children’s Bike Bank is set to be launched for them later in the year.

Applications can be made online at www.birmingham.gov.uk/freebikes, or by picking up an application form at a Wellbeing Centre.

Training courses are also available through the cycle revolution scheme.