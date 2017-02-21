How we use Cookies
This is how Birmingham Children's Hospital became outstanding

  • Updated
  • By

Chief executive Sarah-Jane Marsh revealed the secret to turning round the fortunes of the hospital

Birmingham Children's Hospital - How Brummies reacted
The boss of Birmingham Children’s Hospital has put the remarkable turnaround of the city centre operation down to a touch of magic after it was designated “Outstanding” status.

Chief executive Sarah-Jane Marsh said the closeknit bond between the 3,700 staff at the hospital and the families and children it serves was behind the turnaround.

It comes eight years after the hospital faced criticism for substandard care, and Ms Marsh said empowering the staff to lead the organisation forward.

She said: “When people join us at Birmingham Children’s, they very rarely leave. They get the BCH magic as we call it and they want to stay a part of our family.

“Without them, we wouldn’t have gotten the outstanding rating, so huge thanks to the 3,700 staff.”

She added: “We have changed the culture of our organisation so our front line staff are empowered.

“They have the answers to the questions.
“We look after them and give them compassionate care and they go on to give it to the families.”

Most areas in BCH were given either the top rating, or classed as good, following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission, carried out last year.

The rating was widely welcomed on social media, with Brummies sharing the love for the children’s hospital.

Inspectors highlighted a number of examples of outstanding practice, including the hospital’s safety routines within the paediatric intensive care unit, and approach to care of terminally ill children.

The findings also commended the trust’s implementation of a rare diseases strategy, describing it as “innovative” in allowing children to have one appointment with all clinicians rather than multiple visits to different doctors.

It comes against a backdrop of austerity cuts to the health sector which is holding many hospitals back.

Ms Marsh added: “We are lucky that we have had a lot of support. As you know, we have a lot of fundraisers but it is really about believing in the staff. The staff on the front line know the right things to do for young people.

“If you believe in them they can deliver outstanding care, even in an environment where money is tight.”

She added: “It is the most privileged position in the world. There could not be a better job for me personally.

“It is an amazing environment to be in. We have the best of times here and we have some of the most challenging times imaginable but we pull together as a family with the children and young people and families and we get there together.”

