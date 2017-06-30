This is how the Alexander Stadium will be transformed if Birmingham hosts the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

These are the stunning first images of the major transformation Alexander Stadium will undergo if the 2022 Commonwealth Games are staged in Birmingham.

The stadium, in Perry Park, would be upgraded into a 40,000 seat arena - a fitting venue for some of the world’s leading track and field athletes.

Birmingham is going head-to-head with Liverpool to be the UK’s candidate for 2022 host city and Alexander Stadium is at the heart of the bid.

The plans have been released ahead of Alexander Stadium hosting the World Championship Team Trials this weekend in which Britain’s leading athletes will be competing.

They include a permanent increase in capacity to 25,000 seats, lifted to 40,000 plus for the duration of the Games with temporary seating.

A 400 metre warm up track will also be developed.

This would leave the stadium well placed to become the home of UK Athletics – hosting all the major national and international competitions – after the Games.

A Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Bid spokeswoman said: “An enhanced and refurbished Alexander Stadium will be pivotal to the Birmingham 2022 Games.

“Already established as an international athletics venue and home to UK Athletics, Birmingham will strengthen its reputation as the ‘City of Running’ through improving competition and training facilities at the stadium and increasing permanent seating capacity.

“The refurbished stadium will provide a legacy to a core Commonwealth Games sport, benefitting future generations of athletes, which cannot be achieved when athletics takes place on a temporary track in a football stadium.”

Alexander Stadium would also remain a fitting home to the hugely successful Birchfield Harriers, winners of the 2016 British Athletics League Premiership.

In contrast rival Liverpool proposes a temporary running track around the pitch at Everton Football Club’s new stadium.

Great Britain's Mo Farah (centre) on his way to setting a new British Record in the Men's 3000m, during the IAAF Diamond League event at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, June 5, 2016

Alexander Stadium currently with a 12,700 seat capacity, already hosts, among other events, the British championships and team trials and international Diamond League contests and is the headquarters of UK Athletics.

It is also due to host the training camp for the US Track and Field team ahead of this summer’s World Athletics Championships in London.

And next year the World Indoor Athletics Championships are to be hosted at the Barclaycard Arena.

Birmingham’s 2022 Commonwealth Games bid has been securing endorsements from the world of sport.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE, who lived in Birmingham for four years, training in the city ahead of the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games, said: “I think the Commonwealth Games should come to Birmingham.

“I trained for Sydney in Birmingham and it’s a really good city that’s passionate about sport. It has a lot of great facilities already so you wouldn’t have to build from scratch. And if it’s good enough for Usain Bolt...”