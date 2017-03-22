Houses of Parliament shooting: This is how MPs responded

How we use Cookies
Several MPs are on lockdown in the House of Commons Chamber, while others are staying put inside their offices nearby.

Policeman stabbed, attacker shot in major Westminster terror alert
Birmingham and West Midlands MPs have been commenting o n the shooting and events and confirming their safety as Westminster remains on high alert.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant was heading to the Houses of Parliament when the incident started and retreated to his office across the road.

He tweeted: “Was walking briskly to a vote when crowds of MPs rushed towards me saying that shots have been fired and shouts of ‘get back’. I am now in my PA’s office watching the news.”

Hodge Hill MP Liam Byrne has been commenting on events from the House.

He tweeted: “Thank you @metpoliceuk for @HouseofCommons for your skill and courage defending our parliamentary democracy.”

and praised the work of NHS staff from nearby St Thomas’s Hospital who rushed to the aid of victims.

Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell was also in the chamber where he had. been discussing school funding

Edgbaston MP Gisela Stuart tweeted: "My thanks, thoughts and prayers are with the police and emergency services who protect us."

Jack Dromey (Erdington) said: “My staff and I are safe, our thoughts are with the victims of barbarism and the police.”

Khalid Mahmood (Perry Barr), Jess Phillips (Yardley) and Steve McCabe (Selly Oak) have ball confirmed they are safe.

