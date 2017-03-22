Houses of Parliament shooting: Commons suspended as reports of man with knife at Westminster

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Two men, including a police officer, have been shot outside the House of Parliament, according to reports.

The House of Commons was suspended after a 'shooting incident' nearby.

Ten to 20 police officers were reported as running to the front of the building on Wednesday at around 2.45pm.

"Can see more than 30 police at the scene, two bodies on the ground. Parliament suspended," Jim Pickard from the Financial Times tweeted.

Sounds similar to gunfire have reportedly been heard close to the Palace of Westminster.

A man with a knife has been seen within the confines of the Palace, eyewitnesses said.

"We are aware of reports of an incident at #Westminster. We will put more information out as soon as we can," the Met Police confirmed on social media.

Daily Mail’s Quentin Letts tweeted: "Just saw Parliamentary security men shoot a man who had attacked a policeman. Impressive reaction times by police."

The Press Association confirmed: "There was a major security alert at the Palace of Westminster after a man apparently carrying a knife charged through the gates into the front yard of the parliamentary compound.

"Amid shouts and screams, sounds similar to gunfire rang out.

"Two people were seen to be lying within Old Palace Yard, immediately outside Westminster Hall.

"The sitting in the House of Commons was suspended while police officers sealed off the area around the incident.

"Immediately before the incident, at around 2.45pm, a crowd of passers-by was seen running from the direction of Westminster Bridge and around the corner into Parliament Square."

Prime Minister Theresa May was seen being ushered into a silver Jaguar car as what sounded like gunfire rang out at Parliament during the incident.

Dennis Burns, who was just entering Parliament for a meeting when the security alert happened, told the Press Association: "As I was coming through the doors at Portcullis House, a policeman grabbed someone who was coming in and threw him out.

"As we were coming though the glass doors I was told by one security guard to get out while another one told me to get in.

"As I walked in I heard a security guard get a radio message saying 'a policeman has been stabbed'.

"Then I walked in as police officers and security start rushing out of the front doors on to the street.

"When I got inside I was wondering what the hell was going on and I saw dozens of panicked people running down the street. The first stream was around 30 people and the second stream was 70 people.

"It looked like they were running for their lives."