The House of Commons has LOST messages sent to an MP by constituents.

Staffordshire MP Michael Fabricant (Con Lichfield) revealed that the messages were lost because of new security measures.

And he urged constituents to write to him again.

It follows a cyber-attack against Parliament in June. Parliamentary authorities said hackers attempted to access e-mail accounts of MPs, members of the House of Lords and staff.

Mr Fabricant said messages sent to him between September 9 and 18 via a form on his website had been lost and cannot be recovered.

He said: " Following the cyber-attacks on Parliament a few months back, the House of Commons has introduced additional filters on incoming emails and an unwanted side effect has been that a number of messages have been lost and cannot be recovered.

“We are really sorry about this. This has now been fixed by the Parliamentary Digital Service and we believe this failure only applies to messages sent via http://www.michael.fabricant.mp.co.uk/contact.ihtml We would ask that urgent messages sent between the 9 and 18 September be sent again.”

A number of MPs were unable to access their parliamentary email accounts from outside of the Westminster estate when the cyber-attack took place.

It was reported that British security sources believed Russia may have been responsible.

It came a month after 48 of England's NHS trusts were hit by a cyber-attack.