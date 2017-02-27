How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

This is why a homeless camp was set up outside Birmingham Council House

  • Updated
  • By

Flash mob of 'rough sleepers' in Victoria Square in protest against cuts to city's homeless budget

Flashmob in Victoria Square
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Scores of protesters set up a temporary homeless camp outside the Council House to show the impact of multi-million pound cuts on the city’s most vulnerable.

While Birmingham City Council’s Labour bosses were inside putting the final touches to tomorrow’s budget, the protesters staged a rough sleeping flash mob in Victoria Square outside.

A whistle went and the Save Our Support campaigners all wrapped themselves in sleeping bags and blankets and sat down in the square to show the council what might happen if a threatened £5 million cut goes ahead at tomorrow’s budget meeting.

Aaron and dog Rocco said: support services are being cut quite dramatically. “I understand there are budget cuts but don’t cut the people that need it most. There’s money which can be cut elsewhere when people are on the streets, they’re hungry, they’re cold and this has been such a cold winter I don’t think its fair. It’s just going downhill. We should be showing a message of hope to these people.”

Flash mob protest over council cuts in Victoria Square

The protest is over a £5 million cut to the £24 million supporting people fund. This fund pays for schemes to help the homeless, domestic violence victims. disabled, those with mental health problems, care leavers, recovering addicts and ex-offenders support themselves and avoid homelessness .

The charities and organisations involved say that withdrawing the support could lead many into deeper problems involving the police and health services at much greater cost to the taxpayer.

Chief executive of Birmingham YMCA Alan Fraser said: “We’ve got the risk of 450 people who currently are provided with a home, losing that home as a result of these cuts. We’ve got another two thousand people who receive support potentially losing that support and they could become homeless. It’s going to put pressure on our services.”

Aaron and Rocco in flash mob protest over council cuts in Victoria Square

He warned councillors that it will not save money, but put more expense on emergency services as more and more people are forced onto the streets.

Opposition Conservative councillors also attended the protest with a pledge that their alternative budget proposal would retain the funding for supporting people in full.

But Labour leader John Clancy, who earlier this month halved the proposed cut from £10 million to £5 million following protests and petitions, has blamed the Conservative Government for savage cuts to the grant funding to Birmingham City Council.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Birmingham protesters 'fed up' with cuts to services for vulnerable people

Protests in Victoria Square against budget cuts proposed to welfare services by Birmingham City Council

Hundreds of people gathered outside Birmingham City Council to protest against cuts to services for the vulnerable, homeless and those with mental health problems

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Sutton Coldfield makes bid to break free from 'zombie' Birmingham City Council
  2. Regional Affairs
    Anger as oldest Centenary Square tree WILL be chopped down to stop ISIS attack
  3. Regional Affairs
    Payoff agreed as Birmingham City Council's chief executive leaves
  4. Regional Affairs
    Government is wrecking council services says city's Labour leader ahead of budget
  5. Regional Affairs
    Classical music show hits wrong note in 'extravagance' row

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

The concourse of Grand Central
  1. Commercial Property
    Exclusive: Birmingham independents claim they were ‘duped’ into renting stores at Grand Central
  2. Commercial Property
    Jewellery Quarter restaurant Fishylicious in shock closure
  3. Regional Affairs
    Sutton Coldfield makes bid to break free from 'zombie' Birmingham City Council
  4. Finance
    Aston Villa losses TREBLED - even before relegation hit
  5. Business News
    Birmingham Airport roadworks threaten weeks of disruption
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor