This is why a homeless camp was set up outside Birmingham Council House

Scores of protesters set up a temporary homeless camp outside the Council House to show the impact of multi-million pound cuts on the city’s most vulnerable.

While Birmingham City Council’s Labour bosses were inside putting the final touches to tomorrow’s budget, the protesters staged a rough sleeping flash mob in Victoria Square outside.

A whistle went and the Save Our Support campaigners all wrapped themselves in sleeping bags and blankets and sat down in the square to show the council what might happen if a threatened £5 million cut goes ahead at tomorrow’s budget meeting.

Aaron and dog Rocco said: support services are being cut quite dramatically. “I understand there are budget cuts but don’t cut the people that need it most. There’s money which can be cut elsewhere when people are on the streets, they’re hungry, they’re cold and this has been such a cold winter I don’t think its fair. It’s just going downhill. We should be showing a message of hope to these people.”

Flash mob protest over council cuts in Victoria Square

The protest is over a £5 million cut to the £24 million supporting people fund. This fund pays for schemes to help the homeless, domestic violence victims. disabled, those with mental health problems, care leavers, recovering addicts and ex-offenders support themselves and avoid homelessness .

The charities and organisations involved say that withdrawing the support could lead many into deeper problems involving the police and health services at much greater cost to the taxpayer.

Chief executive of Birmingham YMCA Alan Fraser said: “We’ve got the risk of 450 people who currently are provided with a home, losing that home as a result of these cuts. We’ve got another two thousand people who receive support potentially losing that support and they could become homeless. It’s going to put pressure on our services.”

Aaron and Rocco in flash mob protest over council cuts in Victoria Square

He warned councillors that it will not save money, but put more expense on emergency services as more and more people are forced onto the streets.

Opposition Conservative councillors also attended the protest with a pledge that their alternative budget proposal would retain the funding for supporting people in full.

But Labour leader John Clancy, who earlier this month halved the proposed cut from £10 million to £5 million following protests and petitions, has blamed the Conservative Government for savage cuts to the grant funding to Birmingham City Council.