Home Secretary praises Birmingham for 'strong fight back' against extremism and radicalisation

  • Updated
  • By

Amber Rudd met a series of groups working with Prevent, including mums worried about their kids  

Home Secretary Amber Rudd praises city for 'strong fight back' against extremism
Home Secretary Amber Rudd praised Birmingham communities leading a “strong fight back” against extremism, radicalisation and terrorism.

The Conservative minister met a series of groups working with the Government’s Prevent agenda during a visit to the city.

Among them were FAST, Families Against Stress and Trauma, who are helping mums identify and deal with signs of radicalisation among their teenage children.

She also met members from the Kikit Project, which has branched out from helping drug addicts and alcoholics into working with those tempted by extremist ideology.

Ms Rudd said: “There is a strong fight back against radicalisation and it’s being driven from the bottom up, which is so encouraging because that’s the way to make it last.”

Defending Birmingham, she said “you don’t know where you’re going to find radicalisation” pointing out Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood was not on the radar.

Birmingham Mail
Amber Rudd The Home Secretary on a visit to Signing Tree Conference Centre, Ladywood

“We have to be vigilant everywhere and the best way is to have the community setting its face against it,” she said.

She said the Government was supporting communities and the Prevent programme was the best way of doing that, highlighting the work of groups she met at the Signing Tree Conference Centre in Ladywood.

Speaking about Kikit she said: “The most vulnerable to becoming radicalised are the people who are on drugs or alcohol and easily influenced.”

Ms Rudd met two addicts who had been tempted by ISIS propaganda videos, as well as mums worried about their children spending a lot of time on the Internet in their bedrooms.

Birmingham Mail
Amber Rudd The Home Secretary on a visit to Signing Tree Conference Centre, Ladywood,

One mum said: “As parents we think the safest place for our teenagers is in their bedroom, but that is where the radicalisation is happening.”

On the EDL rally in Birmingham this weekend and the threat from far right extremism, Ms Rudd said that about ten to 20 per cent of referrals through the Channel and Prevent programme in Birmingham are linked to far-right extremism.

That the Government has banned a group like National Action shows they take the far-right violence and terrorism seriously, she added.

“It is important people realise it is not just about Islamic extremism,” said the Home Secretary.

In terms of the EDL protest on Saturday, she said: “I’m sure the police have the tools to manage the demonstration effectively and I hope everybody behaves well. They certainly have what they need to police it.”

