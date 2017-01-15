How we use Cookies
Historic Steelhouse Lane Police Station - where Fred West was held - closes down

  • Updated
  • By

The move ends a 125-year link with cops in city

John Loveridge met the real Peaky Blinders
The landmark Birmingham police station which held mass murderer Fred West has closed down – ending a 125-year association with the city’s force.

West was caged in the custody block at Steelhouse Lane in the city centre .

The site also housed members of the infamous Peaky Blinders gang who inspired the smash-hit BBC drama of the same name.

The Grade II-listed custody block, which dated from 1892, closed down last year.

And now the police station, built on the same site and opened in 1933, has also bitten the dust in a costcutting drive.

It has been replaced by a new station inside West Midlands Police’s Lloyd House headquarters in nearby Colmore Circus.

The control room at Steelhouse Lane Police Station in 1954.
The control room at Steelhouse Lane Police Station in 1954.

And new custody blocks have been opened in Perry Barr and Oldbury.

The decision to close Steelhouse Lane, along with stations in Edgbaston and Aston, was announced in March, 2013.

Then police and crime commissioner Bob Jones said the changes would mean “substantial” savings in the longer-term.

Steelhouse Lane Police Station.
Steelhouse Lane Police Station.

Chief Supt Chris Johnson, of West Midlands Police , said: “As much as we all love the site on Steelhouse Lane, it’s almost 100-years-old and struggling to cope with the demands of modern policing.

“The age of the building means it’s expensive to run, there’s lots of repairs, there is no level access for wheelchair users or people with prams, the public space is incredibly small with nowhere to expand into – the list goes on.

“This is all about providing the best service possible to people.

Serial killer Fred West was held at Steelhouse Lane.
Serial killer Fred West was held at Steelhouse Lane.

“While we are all quite sentimental about the place, as a building it doesn’t provide value for money or the facilities modern police teams need, nor the public deserve.”

Current commissioner David Jamieson said: “The officers and staff who have worked out of Steelhouse Lane over the years have given great service to the people of Birmingham and the West Midlands.

“I pay tribute to them.”

Crowds outside Steelhouse Lane police station in 1974 as the Birmingham Pub Bombings accused are escorted away in a van.
Crowds outside Steelhouse Lane police station in 1974 as the Birmingham Pub Bombings accused are escorted away in a van.

Serial killer West was held at Steelhouse Lane before he was moved to Birmingham Prison, charged with 12 murders.

He was found hanged in his cell on New Year’s Day, 1995, before he could face trial.

