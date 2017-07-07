Historic Erdington home with anti-slavery links to be restored as flats

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The conversion of a crumbling 18th Century home into flats will preserve the historic building for future generations according to city planners.

Developer Cameron Homes has been given permission to renovate the Grade II listed Erdington home and create 15 apartments and a ground floor cafe and community room.

The house was built in 1727 for industrialist Abraham Spooner and was at one time home to leading anti-slavery campaigner William Wilberforce. He married Abraham’s granddaughter Barbara.

It eventually became Erdington Town Hall before the district was merged into Birmingham just over 100 years ago. The city council used it as a social services office until 2008 when it became too unsafe.

After falling into ruin it has been partially repaired and sold for development.

Birmingham Mail Cameron Homes plans for Rookery House and former depot in Erdington

As well as the conversion of the house, which stands in Rookery Park, the proposals include the demolition of a stable block and other buildings on the attached former road works depot site to clear the way for 40 new homes.

The proposals received a warm welcome from the council’s planning committee, particularly as it would provide highly desirable housing in a city park.

Chairman Mike Sharpe (Lab, Tyburn) said: “It’s one of our prestige buildings in Birmingham and it is fantastic to see it coming back into use. I just wish I could afford a house there.”

And councillor Bob Beauchamp (Cons, Erdington) added: “This has rumbled on for a considerable amount of time. This building has stuttered and stuttered, I never thought I would see it.

Birmingham Post and Mail

“The house was in a terrible state, the floors were collapsing, wet rot, dry rot the cellars were flooding, roof leaking you name it. We managed to get it patched up and save it.

“This is a marvellous use for it.”

He said that the wonderful park, including the Italian Sunken Garden, should make the new properties highly desirable and sought after. “Who wouldn’t want to live next door to Rookery Park,” he added.

The committee voted unanimously to approve the plans.