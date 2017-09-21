Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heritage tourism in the West Midlands contributes £1.5 billion to the region's economy and supports more than 17,000 jobs, according to a new report looking at the sector's financial impact.

The study, called 'Heritage Counts: Heritage and the Economy 2017', also suggests heritage adds £977.5 million in GVA, equivalent to 1.5 per cent of the West Midlands' total, while repair and maintenance of historic buildings yields £602 million through the construction sector.

The report has been published today by Historic England, on behalf of the West Midlands Historic Environment Forum, and reveals the contribution of heritage to the region's economic prosperity.

Birmingham and the wider region is awash with listed buildings and places of historical interest including the city's famous Jewellery Quarter, Soho House in Handsworth and Shakespeare's Birthplace in Stratford.

Adala Leeson, head of social and economic research at Historic England, said: "The West Midlands' historic environment provides jobs, attracts tourists and contributes to the construction sector and GVA.

"It's intrinsically linked not only to the region's economic prosperity but to the whole country's.

"Our new report shows the value that heritage brings to the West Midlands. It's not just about money.

"We are growing the ways in which we can measure the social benefits that heritage brings through the sense of identity and belonging that it gives communities.

"We have also calculated that volunteers dedicate £520 million in the hours they give towards day-to-day protection of our built heritage."

Nationally, it is estimated that England's history and heritage generated £16.4 billion in visitor spending in 2015.

In the recent Nations Brand Index report, the country was ranked fifth out of 50 nations in terms of being rich in historic buildings and monuments.