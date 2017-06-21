Here's what's NOT in the Queen's Speech after Theresa May ditched her manifesto

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Conservative Government has set out its plans, in the Queen's Speech.

This is when Governments publish details of the new laws they plan to introduce, and give information about other measures which don't require laws.

When a Queen's Speech takes place after a general election, you would usually expect it to explain how the Government plans to carry out the promises it made in its election manifesto.

But not this time. Prime Minister Theresa May appears to have abandoned many of the policies included in her Conservative manifesto.

It follows the general election vote on June 8 which led to a hung Parliament. Mrs May's Conservative Party lost seats - and unpopular polices in the manifesto may have been part of the problem.

So here are some policies that were in the manifesto - and have been abandoned:

The dementia tax

The manifesto said "the value of the family home will be taken into account" when determining whether people receiving social care at home have to pay for their care. In practice, this would mean people with properties might be forced to sell them, although the sale might be delayed until after they die.

But the Queen's Speech simply says the Government "will consult on options" about how to pay for social care "to encourage a wider debate".

Ending winter fuel allowance for wealthier pensioners

The manifesto said: "We will means-test Winter Fuel Payments, focusing assistance on the least well-off pensioners".

This is missing from the Queen's speech and the detailed documents published by the Government to accompany it.

Ending free school meals for every child aged four to seven

The manifesto said: "We do not believe that giving school lunches to all children free of charge for the first three years of primary school – regardless of the income of their parents – is a sensible use of public money."

This didn't mean free meals would be ended entirely, as the Conservatives still planned to provide them to children from low-income families.

But this proposed change is missing from the Queen's Speech.

Creating more grammar schools

The manifesto said: "We will lift the ban on the establishment of selective schools, subject to conditions, such as allowing pupils to join at other ages as well as eleven."

But although the Government's Queen's Speech documents has a lengthy section on schools, there is no mention of this policy.

It says the Government has committed £5.8 billion for local authorities up to 2020 to deliver new school places, and will "continue to convert failing maintained schools into academies."

Ending the pensions "triple lock"

The pensions triple local ensures pensions rise each year by the rate of average earnings; the rate of inflation or 2.5%, whichever is highest.

It ensures pensions always rise by at least 2.5% even if inflation and earnings growth are low.

But the manifesto included plans to scrap this policy.

It said: "We will keep our promise to maintain the Triple Lock until 2020, and when it expires we will introduce a new Double Lock, meaning that pensions will rise in line with the earnings that pay for them, or in line with inflation – whichever is highest."

However, the Queen's Speech does not include this policy.

Recruiting 10,000 new mental health professionals

The manifesto said: "We will make sure there is more support in every part of the country by recruiting up to 10,000 more mental health professionals."

But the Queen's Speech simply says: "The Government will continue to invest in new and better services across the whole spectrum of mental health conditions."

A cap on fuel bills

The manifesto promised a complex scheme to limit fuel price increases for people on certain tariffs, who also tend to be people on low incomes.

It said: "We will introduce a safeguard tariff cap that will extend the price protection currently in place for some vulnerable customers to more customers on the poorest value tariffs."

However, this measure appears to be missing from the Queen's Speech.