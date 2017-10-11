Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £75,000 fund raising campaign has been launched to help keep a historic Birmingham swimming pool afloat.

The Moseley Road Baths Action Group is set to take over the Moseley Road Baths from Birmingham City Council next April and needs the money to train swimming teachers and lifeguards.

And they enlisted the help of Brummie comedy character Barbara Nice to kick start the crowd funding campaign and are urging people to donate.

Barbara said: “We’ve got to keep swimming. What a community resource this is. It’s keeping us fit and healthy, we can’t lose it.”

The future of the 1907 grade II-listed pool in Balsall Heath has been in doubt for many years with the council unable to meet the high maintenance and running costs.

It was due to be closed when the new Sparkhill Pool opened, but the Action Group, with the support of Historic England, the National Trust and World Monuments Fund has come up with a rescue plan.

As well as keeping the existing second pool operating the group hopes to raise the fund to gradually fix and re-open other parts of the building, including its Gala Pool, which closed in 2003.

They have set up a Community Interest Company, have won the support of popular Brummie comedy character Barbara Nice to kick start the fundraising campaign.

Group chairwoman Karen Leach said: “The support from local people has been amazing. Our business plan shows that a community run pool will be able to keep itself afloat but like many businesses we just need some seed funding to get going.

" So we are now asking our friends and supporters locally, across the city and further afield to donate whatever they can to save this much loved community and heritage asset.”

The city council last month agreed to keep the pool open until April 2018 - to allow the group time to secure funding and put the business plan in place.

They need to ensure they can cover the basic running costs of the building while seeking the estimated £23 million to fully restore the building to its former glory.

For full details on the business plan and to donate to the campaign visit the website here.