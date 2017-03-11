Handsworth's historic New Inns clock restored in pub's transformation

Back in the day: New Inns based on Holyhead Road, Handsworth

OWNERS of a historic former pub have turned back time by getting its antique clock restored.

The refurbishment of the New Inns pub on Holywood Road, Handsworth, has also seen its original staircase, ornate ceilings and facade brought back to their former glory.

Built in 1638 the once successful pub and wedding function venue was converted into flats in the mid 1990s.

Now owner of the Grade II listed building, the Midland Heart housing association, has spent 12 months giving the building a major revamp.

The clock, which hangs above the main door, dates back to about 1870 and was fully restored by the Cumbria Clock Company.

The clock has always been a local landmark in the area, but was removed and put into storage during the building’s conversion into new homes. The restoration ensured that the original working mechanism has been retained and the clock fully restored.

The clock is once again proudly fixed to the building telling the right time for passing traffic and pedestrians.

The restored clock with Midland Heart director Carl Larter and chief executive Ruth Cooke

Midland Heart chief executive Ruth Cooke said: “New Inns is a prime of example of where heritage and modern day living meet.

“The restoration of the building and clock demonstrates Midland Heart’s commitment to preserving history and investing in areas to help retain heritage and provide a legacy for future communities.

“We are thrilled with the result. The clock’s restoration has added to the aesthetic appeal of the building and the area. I’m sure the people of the local community will be happy to see the clock back where it belongs.”

New Inns clock was left in this condition

Initially a public house, New Inns has a chequered history It’s official listing says the New Inns was built in 1638 and partly rebuilt in 1885 and 1901. A banqueting hall, the Prince’s Suite was added in the early 20th Century.

In 1837 its then landlord John Crockett gave land for the building of St James Church on Crockett Road. In the 1841 census the pub was home to Crockett, a clergyman and two servants.

In 1898 the landlord Adam Powell sold the building to Mitchells & Butler where the Princes Suite became popular for weddings. It continued to be used as a wedding venue until it was sold to Midland Heart.