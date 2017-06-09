How we use Cookies
Hall Green MP calls for Theresa May to resign after win

  • Updated
  • By

Roger Godsiff make the demand after securing a massive win in his Hall Green constituency

Theresa May calls for 'period of stability'
Labour’s re-elected MP Roger Godsiff has called for Theresa May to resign after securing a massive win in his Hall Green constituency.

His majority of 33,944 was the largest in Birmingham as the city swept behind Labour.

Mr Godsiff said the election was an unwanted, uncalled for and opportunistic move by the Prime Minister.

He said: “What we have witnessed is a quite sensational result.

Roger Godsiff MP for Hall Green

“I have no sympathy whatsoever for Theresa May because she brought this entirely upon herself.

“And I hope very much indeed that when the dust settles - when she sees what she has done - that she will do at least the semi-honourable thing and resign.

“If she doesn’t, I fully expect the Conservative Party to get rid of her.”

He said the people of Hall Green reject the Government and what it stands for.

