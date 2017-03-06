Hall Green by-election called after councillor resigns

Voters in Hall Green face a trip to the polls in May to elect a new councillor the resignation of a Labour backbencher.

Cllr Sam Burden announced he is stepping down after six years due to work and family commitments. He said he will donate his final month’s council allowance, about £1,350 before tax, to Hall Green Library for new books.

His resignation will put the Conservatives and Lib Dems on alert as the seat has previously been held and contested by all three parties and will indicate the political mood in the city.

The election will take place on May 4, the same day as the mayoral election and the winner will serve for just one year before the next round of elections, based on new ward boundaries, in May 2018.

Cllr Burden said: “I have lived in Hall Green Ward for 17 years and it has been a privilege to represent the area since May 2011 when I was the first ever Labour councillor to be elected for the ward.

“I have combined my duties as a councillor with full time work. During 2016 I changed roles at work which meant it has become too difficult to maintain both roles. This is not a decision I have taken lightly or quickly but one that I need to make to preserve some semblance of work life balance.”

He stressed: “I do not leave because of any issues within the Labour Group of Birmingham City Council. My view is that this city faces enormous challenges because of the Tory Government’s austerity programme which has disproportionately affected Birmingham residents.

“My final act as a councillor is to donate my last month’s Council allowance to Hall Green library for new books. The library has been badly hit in recent years and my family have been big users and supporters over the years.”

He has also suggested he might return to front line politics if time allows in future.

Council leader John Clancy said: “I’d like to thank Sam for all of his hard work during his time on the council and wish him all the best for the future.”

Labour currently holds all three Hall Green council seats. Last year Barry Bowles won with a 1,004 vote majority over the Conservatives. A swing such as that seen in last month's Copeland by-election could see that wiped out.

Conservative opposition leader Robert Alden said: "thank you to Sam for his six years work on the Council. He should be praised for acknowledging work issues and so standing aside to ensure the area is best represented".



Moving on to the election he added: "This election is a clear choice between Corbyn's failing Labour Council, that has run up a £67m overspend this year and put Council Tax up by over £200 since taking office and the local Conservatives who are fighting to make Hall Green an even better place to live, work, study and relax".