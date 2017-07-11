How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Gym bosses claim they were forced out of business by Lidl supermarket plans

Fitness First workers Steve and Abigail Rowland were given 45 days notice after Lidl targeted the site for development

Couple try to set up Gym after Fitness First closes in Stirchley
Husband and wife gym bosses are looking for a new base after their business was allegedly shut down to make way for a new Lidl store.

Trainers Steve and Abigail Rowland say they were forced to close Fitness First in Pershore Road, Stirchley, because of the supermarket plans.

It is claimed they were served a 45 day notice and kicked out after Lidl was told it could not get planning permission while viable leisure businesses were active on the site.

Now the supermarket giant is seeking planning permission to bulldoze the buildings and put up a new store.

Steve had been manager of Fitness First for four years. Abigail was a personal trainer who ran fitness sessions for those recovering from serious medical conditions such as heart attacks, arthritis, cancer and obesity.

Now they are looking for a new venue to relaunch the business in the Stirchley area.

Birmingham Mail
Steve and Abigail Rowland from Stirchley

Abigail said: “Fitness First was more than just a gym, it was about helping people through their fitness journey, through medical conditions. I personally helped people through remission periods of cancer, through depression, through anxiety and diabetes.

“We believe the service we offered at Fitness First helped and supported the NHS.”

She said the plan is now to open a gym nearby.

“We want to do this for Stirchley, do this for the Fitness First members,” she said.

“We want to open a place where people have support and can feel part of a community. We want to educate people on being healthy and help reduce the risk of health issues such as diabetes and heart conditions.

“We would also like to say, that we appreciate the community’s support and if they have any information that will help us achieve in securing our gym, please get in touch.”

The couple also thanked the Super Stirchley campaign which has battled against Lidl’s planning application since it was first lodged last year. The group has organised protests and even securing the support of national legal charity Environmental Law Foundation (ELF) to overturn an earlier granting of planning permission.

The lawyers had argued that the loss of leisure facilities was a significant factor which Birmingham’s planning department had not considered.

The Lidl plans also faced objections from the energy company Western Power Distribution which has an electricity sub-station on the site.

Planning committee members were previously scathing of the superstore giant. Coun Barry Henley (Lab, Brandwood) said: “I’m appalled by the approach and the crude tactics employed by this supermarket.”

A decision on the proposals will be made at a later date.

A Lidl spokesman previously defended the plans. A statement had said: “Our dedicated property team reviewed the suitability of a number of different locations before purchasing this particular site.

“Please be reassured that we only have the best intentions.

“It is our belief that we will make a positive and sustainable addition to the area, by providing investment and employment for years to come, along with a choice of high quality products at the lowest prices, ensuring that the cost of our customer’s supermarket shopping always stays low.

