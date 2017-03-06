How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Grill the West Midlands Mayor candidates at major hustings event

  • Updated
  • By

Free places available for the West Midlands Mayor debate at Birmingham Hippodrome in April

Mayoral phone call
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Candidates battling it out to become the first ever West Midlands Mayor are to taking part in a head to head public debate for readers of the Birmingham Mail next month.

And you can join us for the live debate, or take part online, and put candidates on the spot at the Birmingham Hippodrome on Tuesday, April 4 from 6.30pm.

The mayor will lead the West Midlands Combined Authority with a £36 million a year budget and guide investment in housing, transport, economic growth and jobs, skills and mental health provision.

These new powers, handed down from Government in London in the name of devolution, could be added to in future years with crime and policing and health services. For the first time in decades politicians elected here will make key strategic decisions rather than ministers and civil servants in Whitehall.

And in Birmingham, unlike Liverpool and Manchester which are also electing mayors this May, the contest promises to be a closely fought battle. All five declared candidates James Burn (Green), Pete Durnell (UKIP), Beverley Nielsen (Lib Dem), Siôn Simon (Lab) and Andy Street (Con) have agreed to attend. The debate will be chaired by Birmingham Mail editor Marc Reeves.

The Birmingham Mail believes this vote could be a watershed for the region after years of under performance. The new mayor, with the new powers and investment funds, could transform the area with new jobs, housing and prosperity.

And the Birmingham Mail website has all the information you need to make an informed choice on May 4.

Mayoral candidate joke
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

There are free places for 70 readers available. To join us for the debate please email tmmevents@trinitymirror.com with the title 'Hippodrome Debate' in the subject area. Please include your name, address and a question for the candidates.

Please indicate if you wish to attend on behalf of an organisation, such as a charity or pressure group, you represent or if you are a member of a political party. We want to ensure a range of views are given a chance.

The Birmingham debate is one of a series of four being hosted and covered by the region's newspapers and partners. The Black Country hustings is on Tuesday, March 7 and Coventry on Wednesday, March 22.

The Birmingham Mail is also hosting the Solihull event at Resorts World at the NEC on April 23.

Most Read in News

CGI of Left Bank project
  1. Regional Affairs
    Broad Street apartment block set to be Birmingham's tallest after securing planning approval
  2. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham is a 'major terrorism hotspot' and the problem is getting worse
  3. Regional Affairs
    Hall Green by-election called after councillor resigns
  4. Regional Affairs
    This Sutton Coldfield school building is being demolished - and people think it is crazy
  5. Regional Affairs
    MPs question plans to merge seven Birmingham schools

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Commercial Property
    Major housing plan unveiled at Birmingham hospital site
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    Revealed: How new £1m Alpha Works project will look
  3. Regional Affairs
    Broad Street apartment block set to be Birmingham's tallest after securing planning approval
  4. Business News
    Thai Edge restaurant in Birmingham's Brindleyplace has closed
  5. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham is a 'major terrorism hotspot' and the problem is getting worse
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor