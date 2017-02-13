Green Party's West Midlands Mayor policies

Green Party candidate James Burn wants to reopen 75 miles of disused railway lines as a priority if elected West Midlands Mayor.

With a background in social work the Green candidate also wants to wage a “war on loneliness” and put it at the centre of all policy decisions.

He is currently councillor for Chelmsely Wood and the opposition leader on Solihull Council.

His policies include:

1. The war on loneliness. The mayor is responsible for mental health and this will be a key aim through that.

2. A West Midlands Bank to support local investment in small and medium businesses, rather than touring the world to bring in foreign inward investment.

3. Targeting economic investment and enterprise initiatives in less well off areas

4. Working to re-open the 75 miles of disused railway lines

Camp Hill Chords (including Moseley Station, above) and Sutton Park lines among those to be revived. Lobbying to see the Black Country to Derby mainline re-opened.

5. Sparking a new industrial revolution based on low carbon manufacturing - an area of huge global demand

6. Set up a West Midlands Assembly to hold the mayor to account

7. Taking only £29,000 of the mayor’s £100,000 salary.

The rest will be used to support start up businesses or charities