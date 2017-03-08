Great Birmingham 10k new route revealed

Runners take part in The Great Birmingham 10K Run.

Regular runners of Birmingham's 10k and half marathon races will notice one massive change at this year's events.

Organisers Great Run have redrawn the course to remove the infamous hill section up Lee Bank Middleway at the 8km and 11-mile marks respectively.

It is a feature which has become legendary among participants who either relish the challenge or loathe its energy-sapping effects.

As a result, both races will now finish at Millennium Point in Eastside rather than in Broad Street which has welcomed home the runners for their final sprints for several years.

Great Run said the decision to move the finish area was as a result of the pending works to carry out a £10 million revamp of Centenary Square outside the Library of Birmingham.

The 2017 Simplyheath Great Birmingham 10k takes place on Sunday April 30 - a Bank Holiday weekend - and it is featuring a Commonwealth Run to boost the city's bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The new course can be seen on the map below.

Map of the 2017 Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10k course

How you can take on the new Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K challenge

The race includes several musical waves featuring hits from the 1970s, 80s, 90s and 000s.

You can also sign up here

The 2017 Great Birmingham Run half marathon will be held on Sunday October 15, the same day as the inaugural Birmingham International Marathon, but a final route map for the 13.1-mile distance is yet to be announced.

The hill will not feature in the marathon course either which also finishes at Millennium Point.

To enter the half marathon click here

To enter the Birmingham International Marathon click here