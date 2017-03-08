How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Great Birmingham 10k new route revealed

  • By

The infamous hill has been removed from both the 10k and half marathon courses as organisers also showcase a new finish area

Runners take part in The Great Birmingham 10K Run.

Regular runners of Birmingham's 10k and half marathon races will notice one massive change at this year's events.

Organisers Great Run have redrawn the course to remove the infamous hill section up Lee Bank Middleway at the 8km and 11-mile marks respectively.

It is a feature which has become legendary among participants who either relish the challenge or loathe its energy-sapping effects.

As a result, both races will now finish at Millennium Point in Eastside rather than in Broad Street which has welcomed home the runners for their final sprints for several years.

Great Run said the decision to move the finish area was as a result of the pending works to carry out a £10 million revamp of Centenary Square outside the Library of Birmingham.

The 2017 Simplyheath Great Birmingham 10k takes place on Sunday April 30 - a Bank Holiday weekend - and it is featuring a Commonwealth Run to boost the city's bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The new course can be seen on the map below.

Map of the 2017 Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10k course
Map of the 2017 Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10k course

How you can take on the new Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K challenge

The race includes several musical waves featuring hits from the 1970s, 80s, 90s and 000s.

You can also sign up here

The 2017 Great Birmingham Run half marathon will be held on Sunday October 15, the same day as the inaugural Birmingham International Marathon, but a final route map for the 13.1-mile distance is yet to be announced.

The hill will not feature in the marathon course either which also finishes at Millennium Point.

To enter the half marathon click here

To enter the Birmingham International Marathon click here

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

Chancellor Philip Hammond arriving in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting.
  1. Local News
    What's in Chancellor Philip Hammond's 2017 Spring Budget?
  2. Regional Affairs
    Give West Midlands Mayor local NHS budget and we'll save money says candidate
  3. Regional Affairs
    Everything you need to know about the West Midlands Mayor
  4. Regional Affairs
    Great Birmingham 10k new route revealed
  5. Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery
    Sultanganj Buddha is Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery's Object of the Month for February

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI of the new retirement village in Shirley
  1. Commercial Property
    Demolition to start on Madin's Powergen building
  2. Paul Faulkner
    Final Villa pay day for ex-chief exec Tom Fox
  3. Business News
    Grenade seals second private equity deal
  4. Invest in Birmingham
    Innovation Birmingham reveals latest development plans
  5. Jobs
    Hundreds of jobs at risk as Boots axes in-store photo labs
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor