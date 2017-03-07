How we use Cookies
Give West Midlands Mayor local NHS budget and we'll save money says candidate

  • By

Candidate Sion Simon says health services are poorly coordinated, particularly with council social care departments, wasting millions of pounds at this time when the NHS is struggling.

Sion Simon on crime and funding cuts to Police forces in the West Midlands
The Labour candidate for West Midlands Mayor is calling on the Government to hand over control of NHS services and funding to the region claiming he can do a better job.

Candidate Sion Simon said that health services are poorly coordinated, particularly with council social care departments, wasting millions of pounds at this time when the NHS is struggling.

If elected he will set up a mayor’s health and social care commission to identify areas for immediate improvement and provide evidence to persuade Government to devolve health services to the region.

His policy pledge comes ahead of tonight's public debate between mayor candidates - the first of four hosted by the regional press , including the Birmingham Mail.

So far in the UK only Greater Manchester has secured health service devolution and its first metro mayor will have control of a £6 billion NHS budget. Not all in Manchester are happy with the deal however saying the Government is simply passing on responsibility for the under funded services to the local level.

Labour mayor candidate Sion Simon launches his election campaign
Recent attempts to make major savings for council social services through closer working with the NHS has failed to deliver expected savings - leading in Birmingham to a major budget black hole for the city council.

But Mr Simon insists health devolution could work.

He said: ““We know that the Tory government in London is refusing to provide the care funding that we need – both for health and social care. This means longer waiting times, shortages of health care professionals and huge strains on our NHS staff.

“But if we’re to do something to defend our NHS from neglect by the Tory government in London – we need to take control of it. Let’s take back control of our NHS from the chaos caused by David Cameron’s failed plan.

“But first and foremost – this week, the government has the chance to do something about the crisis facing the NHS by plugging the funding gaps that are hitting patients in the West Midlands hardest.”

Mr Simon is consulting health and social care leaders and staff about joining his commission should he win the mayoral election on May 4.

He has promised to announce a further series of health and social care proposals this week.

The first West Midlands Mayor will lead on region wide transport, jobs, skills and housing policy. In future it is expected that policing and health could be devolved.

NHS logo
  1. Regional Affairs
    Give West Midlands Mayor local NHS budget and we'll save money says candidate
  2. Regional Affairs
    Hall Green by-election called after councillor resigns
  3. Local News
    What's in Chancellor Philip Hammond's 2017 Spring Budget?
  4. Regional Affairs
    Broad Street apartment block set to be Birmingham's tallest after securing planning approval
  5. Regional Affairs
    Let us build more houses instead of spending millions on B&B places say councils

