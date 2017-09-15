Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £300 million office and apartment block development has been given the enthusiastic backing of city planners.

The New Garden Square development off Hagley Road will see eight new buildings surround a large park area behind an existing terrace of historic listed houses.

Several unused office blocks, mostly built during the 1960s and 1970s will be demolished to make way for the new development.

There will be 400 apartments in three blocks of up to nine stories in height, plus four office blocks - the largest of which will be ten stories high. The plans include a multi-storey car park.

The green public square at the centre of the site will accommodate markets and events and include a fountain, as well as smaller walled off gardens and spaces.

(Image: Handout)

Planning committee member Cllr Peter Douglas Osborn (Cons, Weoley) said: “It’s a great development on a key gateway to the city centre.“

He highlighted the gardens and praised the designs of the buildings.

A concern raised by some conservationists and backed by was that a set of three 1960s office buildings designed by famous Birmingham architect John Madin are to be demolished. They have never been thought worthy of protection by the authorities.

Cllr Fiona Williams (Lab, Hodge Hill) thought that a developer could, with a little imagination, find a way to reuse them.

But her colleague cllr Barry Henley (Lab, Brandwood) added that these 20th Century office buildings were clearly out of date and as no developer has thought them worthy of renovation they should be torn down. He described them as ‘ordinary, undistinguished and off spec’ office blocks.

“Not only does this provide better buildings but provides a large public open space which is very welcome in this part of the city.”

The committee was almost unanimous in their support of the plans.

Developer Calthorpe Estates and its partner U+I is behind the scheme which covers a huge 9.5 acre site between Edgbaston Five Ways and the Plough and Harrow pub on Hagley Road.

Paul Patenall, Director at U+I said: “New Garden Square will provide a new destination in Birmingham at a main gateway to the city and within easy walking distance to Brindleyplace , Broadway Plaza and Edgbaston, including Five Ways station.

(Image: Press Release)

“It is an ambitious project that will widen opportunities for commerce and residential as Birmingham continues to grow and be a place where people want to live and work.”

Calthorpe Estates director Ralph Minott said: “TWe will replace the dominant and unsightly high-rise concrete 60s office blocks with sustainable and eye-catching attractive buildings. The new superb gardens will set an enviable destination, character and feature for the scheme, complementing the retained period properties on the Hagley Road, to be restored following advice from Historic England.”