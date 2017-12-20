Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers and England footballer Geoff Thomas will be awarded an honorary doctorate in recognition of his long-standing charity work and sporting achievements.

The leukaemia survivor will be presented with the award by Birmingham City University to recognise the millions of pounds he has helped raise for blood cancer charities since recovering from the disease himself.

After retiring from the professional game in 2002, he was diagnosed with a form of leukaemia and given just three months to live.

Following a stem cell transplant from his sister and treatment by Professor Charlie Craddock in Birmingham, he entered remission two years later.

He has dedicated his life to raising funds for blood cancer patients ever since, starting the Geoff Thomas Foundation and regularly taking part in activities for Birmingham-based charity Cure Leukaemia.

Mr Thomas has ridden a number of challenging cycle rides and this year was part of the first group of amateur cyclists to take on all three of cycling's Grand Tours in the same year - Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España.

He also took part in the Pedal for Petrov ride to raise funds for Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research in support of ex-Aston Villa captain Stiliyan Petrov who was forced to retire after being diagnosed with leukaemia in 2013.

Speaking about being nominated for the honour, Mr Thomas said he was proud that his achievements were being recognised.

He said: "From the bottom of my heart I am from my heart I'm humbled and honoured to be receiving this award from Birmingham City University."

Mr Thomas will be presented with the honour at a ceremony at Symphony Hall in January alongside graduates from BCU's faculty of health, education and life sciences.