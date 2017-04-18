General Election: Tim Farron says only the Liberal Democrats can stop the Conservatives

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron insisted only his party could stop the Conservatives winning an overall majority in the General Election on June 8.
He issued the statement after Prime Minister Theresa May announced she would ask the House of Commons to vote to hold an early general election.
Mr Farron said: “This election is your chance to change the direction of our country.
“If you want to avoid a disastrous Hard Brexit. If you want to keep Britain in the Single Market. If you want a Britain that is open, tolerant and united, this is your chance.
"Only the Liberal Democrats can prevent a Conservative majority.”