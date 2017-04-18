How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

General Election: Tim Farron says only the Liberal Democrats can stop the Conservatives

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron says only his party can stop the Conservatives winning a majority in a June 8 general election

Theresa May announces plans for an early election
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron insisted only his party could stop the Conservatives winning an overall majority in the General Election on June 8.

He issued the statement after Prime Minister Theresa May announced she would ask the House of Commons to vote to hold an early general election.

Mr Farron said: “This election is your chance to change the direction of our country.

“If you want to avoid a disastrous Hard Brexit. If you want to keep Britain in the Single Market. If you want a Britain that is open, tolerant and united, this is your chance.

"Only the Liberal Democrats can prevent a Conservative majority.”

Previous Articles

libdems.jpg

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Theresa May calls General Election for June 8
  2. Regional Affairs
    Newhall Street Birmingham city centre left with huge crack in road after flooding
  3. Regional Affairs
    General Election: Tim Farron says only the Liberal Democrats can stop the Conservatives
  4. Regional Affairs
    Ban 'rabbit hutch' apartments says city planning chief
  5. Regional Affairs
    New Brum school for future web designers and app developers

Most Recent

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement to the nation in Downing Street on April 18, 2017.

Most read on Birmingham Post

Bouygues UK will lead the revamp of Centenary Square
  1. Construction
    Bouygues UK to lead £10m Centenary Square revamp
  2. Regional Affairs
    Theresa May calls General Election for June 8
  3. Commercial Property
    Sutton Coldfield restaurant Fleet Street Kitchen closes after £20 million redevelopment opens next door
  4. Employment
    BMW workers at Hams Hall to stage 24-walkout
  5. Post People
    'Building Brum' looks to the future
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor