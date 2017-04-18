General Election: Tim Farron says only the Liberal Democrats can stop the Conservatives

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron insisted only his party could stop the Conservatives winning an overall majority in the General Election on June 8.

He issued the statement after Prime Minister Theresa May announced she would ask the House of Commons to vote to hold an early general election.

Mr Farron said: “This election is your chance to change the direction of our country.



“If you want to avoid a disastrous Hard Brexit. If you want to keep Britain in the Single Market. If you want a Britain that is open, tolerant and united, this is your chance.



"Only the Liberal Democrats can prevent a Conservative majority.”