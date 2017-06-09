General Election 2017: It's a hung parliament - so what happens next?

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Theresa May's future as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservatives was being openly questioned after her decision to hold a snap election disastrously backfired.

With Britain apparently heading for a hung parliament, Mrs May pledged to offer "stability" if the Tories end up as the largest party with the most votes, as expected.

But Conservative former minister Anna Soubry said she should "consider her position" and take personal responsibility for a "dreadful" campaign and a "deeply flawed" manifesto after choosing to go to the country three years early in the hope of extending her majority.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on the Prime Minister to resign, saying she should "go and make way for a government that is truly representative of this country".

So, if it is a hung parliament - what happens next?

Coalition

This is the most stable system and it's what happened in 2010.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

It means including a smaller party in the government and turning its senior members into ministers, like Vince Cable or Nick Clegg.

All parties have been talking down the prospect of any formal coalition during the 2017 campaign.

Confidence and supply

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

This is less formal than a coalition - and that means it's also less stable.

'Confidence' means a smaller party supports the government in a vote of no confidence which would boot it out of power.

'Supply' means a smaller party supplies the government with money by voting for, or abstaining on, the budget every year.

But on other votes the government would have less power, so the PM could remain in Number 10 despite losing on key issues.

Vote-by-vote

PA Wire

This is an even looser arrangement - so it's one of the most unstable.

It means a government relying on a smaller party's support for some laws but not for others.

So if the SNP backed Labour, it might vote for laws where the parties see eye-to-eye like the NHS but not on major issues like the budget .

In the past, that would've been enough to make a government collapse and force a second election .

But thanks to a 2011 law all Parliaments are fixed for 5 years - although two years on from the last election, we've all seen how effectively that has worked out.

So it does provide a bit more stability, but there are still two ways an election can be called before the end of a five year term.

The first is a vote of no confidence , which would be bad PR for a ruling party to back.

The second is if two-thirds of MPs back an early election , which is what happened after Theresa May called a snap election.

That means - in theory - there could be a deadlock where the PM is in Downing Street despite not being able to pass their budgets.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Minority government

Here's the most high risk option.

Labour or the Tories could decide to go it alone and hope their rivals won't risk the country by voting down the Queen's Speech.

That is the option Labour appears to favour if they are the largest party but do not have an overall majority.

Many smaller parties are left-wing, so they'd rather support Labour than the Tories.

The history isn't good though. Tory Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin's 1924 King's Speech was defeated by 72 votes.

He resigned the next morning and Ramsay MacDonald formed the first Labour government, but that only lasted nine months.

Second election

There'll be a second election if every option fails.

It'd probably take place before Christmas and it would cost a packet.

Never mind all the uncertainty in the economy and what we do about Brexit negotiations in the meantime - there's the cost of all those mailouts, TV adverts, polling stations and ballot papers to think about.

The 2010 general election cost a staggering £113million, and that's just public money. Millions more were spent by the parties themselves - £39million in the 2015 election.

But hey, we haven't had enough votes in the last three years.