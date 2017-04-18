How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

General Election: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is 'looking forward' to the fight

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says the June 8 general election is a chance to explain how Labour will 'stand up for the people of Britain'

Theresa May announces plans for an early election
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he welcomed the chance to fight a general election.

Speaking after Prime Minister Theresa May announced she wanted to hold a vote on June 8, he said he "looked forward" to making the case for a Labour government.

Mr Corbyn said: “I welcome the Prime Minister’s decision to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first.

“Labour will be offering the country an effective alternative to a government that has failed to rebuild the economy, delivered falling living standards and damaging cuts to our schools and NHS.

“In the last couple of weeks, Labour has set out policies that offer a clear and credible choice for the country. We look forward to showing how Labour will stand up for the people of Britain.”

Labour have announced a series of new policy proposals over the past few weeks, including plans for a £10 an hour minimum wage and offering free school meals to every primary school pupil.

The statement makes it clear that Mrs May will get the election she is calling for. She will need to win a vote in Parliament with a two thirds majority to hold it, but can be certain of doing so if Labour MPs vote to hold a poll.

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Theresa May calls General Election for June 8
  2. Regional Affairs
    Newhall Street Birmingham city centre left with huge crack in road after flooding
  3. Regional Affairs
    General Election: Tim Farron says only the Liberal Democrats can stop the Conservatives
  4. Regional Affairs
    Ban 'rabbit hutch' apartments says city planning chief
  5. Regional Affairs
    New Brum school for future web designers and app developers

Most Recent

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement to the nation in Downing Street on April 18, 2017.

Most read on Birmingham Post

Bouygues UK will lead the revamp of Centenary Square
  1. Construction
    Bouygues UK to lead £10m Centenary Square revamp
  2. Regional Affairs
    Theresa May calls General Election for June 8
  3. Commercial Property
    Sutton Coldfield restaurant Fleet Street Kitchen closes after £20 million redevelopment opens next door
  4. Employment
    BMW workers at Hams Hall to stage 24-walkout
  5. Post People
    'Building Brum' looks to the future
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor