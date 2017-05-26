General Election candidate's arrest over Bullring cyberattack exposed

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A General Election candidate was arrested four years ago on suspicion of threatening to launch a cyberattack on the Bullring.

Candidate Aimee Challenor, standing for the Green Party in Coventry South, was arrested in February 2013 when she was 15 years old.

Miss Challenor, who is transgender, was living as a boy at the time of the arrest but no charges were ever brought and the case was later dropped.

Her identity was protected until she turned 19, the Coventry Telegraph reports.

At the time of the arrest, Miss Challenor attached herself to the group of internet activists known as Anonymous and was suspected of threatening to bring the Bullring website down after a disagreement with security guards during a tax evasion protest at the site.

West Midlands Police stormed the family home, in the Stoke area of the city, where seven officers broke down the door and arrested the teenager.

But Miss Challenor insists that she is not ashamed of her past and that the incident helped her to become who she is today.

She also says she didn’t break the law and no longer attaches herself to Anonymous.

Asked about the 2013 arrest, she said: “I have had a lot of interactions with the police, some positive, some negative but I’ve always maintained a clean criminal record.”

She added: “I was arrested. It was dropped, it was deemed nowhere near as bad as people feared. It was an overreaction and everyone was left to go about their business.

“I stood up for what I believed in. That was equal tax, making sure people who were evading tax were dealt with appropriately by the government.

“The arrest was dropped. There are no issues there. It was following a peaceful protest and the police were concerned about what could happen afterwards.

“They went through the process of arresting me and speaking to me but, overall, it was deemed there was no law broken.

“I’d still stand up for making sure tax evaders pay their tax.

“It shapes who I am, I’m not going to hide it. I was spoken to, it was when I was a child, I campaign in different ways now.

“But Greens have a proud history of standing up for what matters.

“Baroness Jones (a Green Party member) has been arrested in relation to a peaceful protest, so has Caroline Lucas (Green Party co-leader).

“In this country we are innocent until proven guilty, and the police clearly didn’t believe I was guilty because they didn’t even forward it to the Crown Prosecution Service.”

Asked if she still attached herself to Anonymous, she said: “Anonymous is a weird thing, you’re not really a member. It’s an open umbrella.

“I wouldn’t say I am a member of Anonymous. I don’t go around hacking websites.

“In the past, I did attach myself to that group. But, particularly in recent years, the wider group has gone in a different direction to one I would agree with.

“No laws were broken and I wouldn’t describe myself as an active Anonymous member.

“I don’t support some of their recent actions.”