General Election 2017: Quiz the Edgbaston candidates

University of Birmingham and the Birmingham Mail team up for election debate

GE2017: Birmingham - Who is running in your constituency
Edgbaston has been one of Birmingham’s most hotly contested Parliamentary seats in recent elections and this year will be no different.

And now the University of Birmingham, in association with the Birmingham Mail, is offering voters the chance to quiz candidates at a hustings on Tuesday, May 30.

Labour’s Gisela Stuart defied the odds to win five successive elections since 1997, despite the seat often being a top Tory target.

Her resignation ahead of this election has now blown the contest wide open with the Tories optimistic of success and Labour hopeful of a surprise win.

Four of the five candidates, Colin Green (Liberal Democrat), Alice Kiff (Green), Dick Rodgers (Common Good, Europe Needs Us) and Caroline Squire (Conservative) will be at Tuesday’s event.

With Labour’s candidate Preet Gill unable to attend, the party has agreed to send a representative in her place.

University of Birmingham economics expert Professor Simon Collinson will introduce the debate, while Birmingham Mail editor Marc Reeves will ensure fair play.

The hustings are from 6pm on May 30 in the Elgar Concert Hall, Bramall Music Building. It is open to both students and the general public.

To book a free place go to the University of Birmingham website .

