General Election 2017: These are all the MPs in the West Midlands

Waking up to unexpected political results has become a common occurrence during the past year.

When Theresa May called the snap election on April 18 she enjoyed the largest poll lead of any Conservative prime minister in modern history.

She said she needed a stronger position in the Commons to secure her plans for the UK's future outside the EU and was widely expected to increase her party's 17-seat majority.

But the vote resulted in a hung parliament and questions over whether she will even remain in her job.

These are all the MPs in the West Midlands:

ALDRIDGE-BROWNHILLS

Wendy Morton (Con)

BIRMINGHAM EDGBASTON

Preet Gill (Lab Co-op)

BIRMINGHAM ERDINGTON

Jack Dromey (Lab)

BIRMINGHAM HALL GREEN

Roger Godsiff (Lab)

BIRMINGHAM HODGE HILL

Liam Byrne (Lab)

BIRMINGHAM LADYWOOD

Shabana Mahmood (Lab)

BIRMINGHAM NORTHFIELD

Richard Burden (Lab)

BIRMINGHAM PERRY BARR

Khalid Mahmood (Lab)

BIRMINGHAM SELLY OAK

Steve McCabe (Lab)

BIRMINGHAM YARDLEY

Jess Phillips (Lab)

BROMSGROVE

Sajid Javid (C) 33,493

BURTON

Andrew Griffiths (C)

CANNOCK CHASE

Amanda Milling (C)

COVENTRY NORTH EAST

Colleen Fletcher (Lab)

COVENTRY NORTH WEST

Geoffrey Robinson (Lab)

COVENTRY SOUTH

James Cunningham (Lab)

DUDLEY SOUTH

Mike Wood (C)

HEREFORD & HEREFORDSHIRE SOUTH

Jesse Norman (C)

HEREFORDSHIRE NORTH

Bill Wiggin (C)

KENILWORTH & SOUTHAM

Jeremy Wright (C)

LICHFIELD

Michael Fabricant (C)

LUDLOW

Philip Dunne (C)

MERIDEN

Dame Caroline Spelman (C)

NUNEATON

Marcus Jones (C)

REDDITCH

Rachel Maclean (C)

RUGBY

Mark Pawsey (C)

SHREWSBURY & ATCHAM

Daniel Kawczynski (C)

SOLIHULL

Julian Knight (C)

STAFFORD

Jeremy Lefroy (C)

STAFFORDSHIRE MOORLANDS

Karen Bradley (C)