General Election 2017: These are all the MPs in the Black Country

With the General Election ending in a hung parliament, there could be days or weeks of political horse-trading before the final form of the next government is settled.

No party has emerged with an overall majority meaning the incumbent Conservative Government stays in office until Theresa May either does a deal - most likely with the Democratic Unionists - or goes to the Queen to tender her resignation and that of her administration.

If the latter happens, Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the largest opposition party may be invited by the Queen to form a government either as a minority or in coalition with another party or parties.

In 2010, Gordon Brown held onto the premiership for six days as frantic negotiations took place, resigning only when it became clear that the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats had reached agreement on a viable coalition.

It is highly likely that Mrs May too would hold back on any resignation until she has had time to test whether she has the support to attempt to continue in office.

With 650 MPs in Parliament, 326 seats are needed for an absolute majority in the House of Commons.

These are the MPs for the Black Country:

ALDRIDGE-BROWNHILLS

Wendy Morton (Con)

DUDLEY NORTH

TBA.

DUDLEY SOUTH

Mike Wood (C)

HALESOWEN & ROWLEY REGIS

James Morris (C)

SOLIHULL

Julian Knight (C)

Stourbridge

Margot James (C)

Walsall North

Eddie Hughes (C)

Walsall South

Valerie Vaz (Lab)

Warley

John Spellar (Lab)

West Bromwich East

Tom Watson (Lab)

West Bromwich West

Adrian Bailey (Lab Co-op)

WOLVERHAMPTON NORTH EAST

Emma Reynolds (Lab)

Wolverhampton South West

Eleanor Smith (Lab)

WOLVERHAMPTON SOUTH EAST

Pat McFadden (Lab)