General Election 2017: These are all the MPs in Birmingham

  • Updated
  • By

The Labour Party easily brushed aside the Tories in Birmingham

GE2017 Birmingham results
The Labour Party easily brushed aside the Tories in Birmingham, securing 62% of the vote and prompting calls from a city MP for Theresa May to quit as Conservative leader.

Officials at the Birmingham count said Labour's 62.6% share of the vote in the city exceeded the previous modern day high of 55% during Tony Blair's landslide in 1997.

After miserable showings for the Tories in supposedly marginal seats in Edgbaston and Northfield, Labour veteran Roger Godsiff, who won by a 34,000-vote margin in Hall Green, said: "I have no sympathy whatsoever for Theresa May because she brought this entirely upon herself.

"And I hope very much indeed that when the dust settles, when she sees what she has done, that she will do at least the semi-honourable thing and resign.

"If she doesn't I fully expect the Conservative Party to get rid of her."

Meanwhile, Labour's Jack Dromey easily saw off the Tory challenge in Birmingham Erdington, one of the Conservatives' key target seats, and accused Mrs May of trying to vilify Jeremy Corbyn.

These are all the Birmingham MPs:

Erdington

Jack Dromey, Labour

Hodge Hill

Liam Byrne, Labour

Ladywood

Shabana Mahmood, Labour

Northfield

Richard Burden, Labour

Perry Barr

Khalid Mahmood, Labour

Selly Oak

Steve McCabe, Labour

Yardley

Jess Phillips, Labour

Edgbaston

Preet Gill, Labour

Hall Green

Roger Godsiff, Labour

Sutton Coldfield

Andrew Mitchell, Conservative

