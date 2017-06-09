General Election 2017: This is how the night unfolded

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The election that was called by Theresa May to be "strong and stable" ended up being anything but.

Her snap election gamble appeared to backfire spectacularly, with the Tories failing to pick up target seats - while being picked off themselves occasionally.

Here is how a night that may put Jeremy Corbyn in No 10 unfolded.

10pm

A shock exit poll puts the Tories on 314 seats, with Labour on 266, the SNP on 34, Liberal Democrats on 14, Plaid Cymru on three and Greens on one - leaving the Conservatives short of an overall majority.

Sterling immediately plunges on international markets, with the pound falling over 1.5% against the dollar and 1% against the euro within minutes.

11pm

The first result of the election is declared, with a win for Labour in Newcastle Central where Chi Onwurah held her seat and increased her majority.

1.10am

The Conservatives fail to take target seat Wrexham from Labour.

1.14am

The first defeat of the night comes in Lanarkshire, where Labour's Ged Killen narrowly took Rutherglen and Hamilton West from the SNP's Margaret Ferrier.

1.25am

A second Tory target seat, Tooting, in south London, sees Labour's Rosena Allin-Khan hold and increase the vote share by more than 10% on Mayor Sadiq Khan's 2015 result.

2am

Labour claims its first scalp from the Tories, with junior minister Jane Ellison booted out of Battersea in south London by Marsha de Cordova.

2.20am

SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson

SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson loses his Moray seat to Conservative Douglas Ross.

2.45am

Lib Dem Jo Swinson takes East Dunbartonshire from SNP star John Nicolson, who took the seat from her in 2015.

2.47am

Lib Dem deputy Nick Clegg loses Sheffield Hallam, where he had been MP since 2005, to Labour's Jared O'Mara.

3.10am

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is re-elected as Islington North MP in north London, increasing his majority. He calls on Mrs May to resign and tells crowds: "Politics has changed."

3.25am

Pictured Prime Minister Theresa May about to speaking to Conservative Party activists on the last day of the General Election campaign at the National Conference Centre in Hampton In Arden, Solihull.

Mrs May is re-elected in Maidenhead with a majority 1% smaller than in 2015. Accepting victory, she indicates the Tories will seek to remain in power to ensure "stability".

4.20am

SNP veteran and former first minister Alex Salmond loses his Gordon seat to the Tories.

5.25am

Theresa May arrives at Downing Street having spent around an hour with staff at nearby Tory HQ.

5.54am

Britain has a hung parliament, after Labour's victory in Southampton Test makes it impossible for any party to reach the 326 MPs required to achieve an absolute majority in the House of Commons.